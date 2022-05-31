Virgo Horoscope Today: Daily Predictions for May 31, '22 states, family peace

VIRGO(Aug 24-Sept 23)

The day may bring a bloom in your financial position. Businesspeople will earn profits through partnerships. Returns are likely to remain on the high side. On the whole, there will be an expansion in your resources and your business will grow. Your personal life is likely to improve as you may receive strong support from your spouse. The family environment will be cordial. Your reputation in society may also increase. There will be firmness in your speech and people will respect you. However, it is advised for you to not get engaged in office politics as it may hinder your growth. Today you may have to work harder to accomplish your tasks. This can lead to delays which can make you upset. However, a trip may prove fruitful. You may travel for work; which may bring productive results in the near future. Today, you are likely to get success in a property deal you may be negotiating. You can clear up your old loan at this time, which may bring relief to you.

Virgo Finance Today

Those who are in partnership with firms will work with intensity and may be able to bag lucrative orders. Businesspeople may continue to experience success in their field of activity. Traditional investment plans may prove beneficial.

Virgo Family Today

Tranquillity and peace may prevail at home and family ties are likely to be strengthened in the coming days. A family youngster's choice in matrimony matters may appeal to all. A celebration is on the cards.

Virgo Career Today

Don't be angry and stubborn, due to which some of your tasks may get obstructed. Try to adapt yourself at your workplace to ensure better harmony. Jealous colleagues may create a roadblock in your way. Remain alert.

Virgo Health Today

Opting for a workout which is doable and sustainable in the long run may bring a bloom in your health. You can consider strengthening your nervous system with aromatherapy or soothing flavours. Try Surya Namaskar or Bikram yoga for added benefit.

Virgo Love Life Today

Those married are advised to be cautious, as they face some issues at home. Seek partner’s counsel while navigating tricky issues. Singles are likely to seek friends' help to perk up their romantic life.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Lemon

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

