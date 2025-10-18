Virgo Horoscope Today for October 18, 2025: Time to overcome your minor ailments

Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, keep a distance from arguments The love affair may be productive today. Do not let emotions dictate professional decisions. Settle financial issues and prefer a safe lifestyle today. Virgo Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

The relationship brings happiness today. Your professional life is also creative. You may consider safe financial investment options. Health issues also exist today.

Virgo Love Horoscope Today

Keep a distance from egos while you are with your lover. Your partner may sound arrogant or stubborn. However, you should not pick a fight today, as this may complicate things and may lead to disastrous moments. You must avoid office romance, which may seriously impact marital life. Your ex-flame may be back in life, and this can be mesmerizing. Do not impose your concepts on the lover, and instead make decisions after discussing them with the lover. This will strengthen the bond.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today

The professional life will see minor changes that today. Expect surprises today at the workplace. Copywriters, designers, animators, and IT professionals will be lucky to win accolades from foreign clients. Take up a new role at the workplace, and you will see the changes happening around you. Those who are in the notice period will find a new job, and the interview will be scheduled in a day or two. Businessmen will see positive changes in trade-related affairs. You may also pick the day to launch a new venture.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today

Financial troubles of the past will be resolved today. This will also bring in good money. You may develop minor monetary issues with a sibling or a friend. Resolve this to stay happy. Those who have children studying abroad will need money to pay the tuition fees. Businessmen will see an inflow of funds by noon, and this will help you in promotion activities.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today

Heart-related troubles may be there, and those who are diabetic must be careful about the food. Avoid oily and greasy food and instead have more vegetables and fruits. There can also be digestion issues, and you must be careful while taking food from outside. Some females will develop gynecological issues, and children may also suffer from viral fever, throat infection, and dental health issues.

Virgo Sign Attributes

Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed

Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive

Picky, Over-possessive Symbol: Virgin maiden

Virgin maiden Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Intestine

Intestine Sign Ruler : Mercury

: Mercury Lucky Day: Wednesday

Wednesday Lucky Color: Gray

Gray Lucky Number: 7

7 Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)