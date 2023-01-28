Virgo Horoscope Today, January 28, 2023: Enjoy a light day

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Daily Astrological Predictions says, the travel bug within you is likely to take you places this time, Virgo natives! It seems like exploring new places, trying different cuisines may work really well with your disposition and humor. You are likely to go on a fun-filled excursion! Your mood is quite positive today as your mind and body feels energized. You can expect some flexibility in your muscles. Financially, you are in a comfortable space and may rejoice in hefty investment returns. Your wealth is likely to maximise in a couple of days. Your career seems to be on the perfect track. All due promotions may be received in some time. Entrepreneurs may benefit from creative ideas. You may experience some peace at home. Extended family is likely to maintain a healthy distance. On the contrary, there might be trouble in paradise when it comes to your romantic life. Minor misunderstandings can level up into heated arguments. Work is likely to keep you and your partner busy and disengaged.

Virgo Finance Today

Your finances are quite stable right now. You may not have to worry about any major expense coming your way. You can indulge in some extravagant expenditures as money comes in from different sources.

Virgo Family Today

You may enjoy some healthy distance from your extended family. They might not snoop around and comment, so a peaceful environment can be expected at home. In fact, a younger one’s achievement is likely to make you happy.

Virgo Career Today

Students aspiring to clear competitive exams can expect positive results. You may feel quite performance driven at work today! An energized mindset is likely to make you receive appreciation from everyone.

Virgo Health Today

Enjoy a light day today with a healthy diet and light exercise. Don’t over work your body. Indulging in some creative pursuits like cooking, drawing and reading is recommended as it might bring out your creative side.

Virgo Love Life Today

The day indicates some trouble in your love life as you struggle to take some time out for your partner. Your love life may be neglected and it can have an adverse effect on your partner’s vulnerabilities. Sparing some time for them and communicating can really ease things.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Cream

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

