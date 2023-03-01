Virgo Horoscope Today, March 1, 2023: Good health tidings

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sept 23)

Daily astrological prediction says, keep learning and discovering new things today, Virgo natives. Possibilities to learn more would be plentiful. This day may also bring about new employment possibilities for recent graduates and college students. Besides bringing joy to the household, joining forces for a common cause can have tangible benefits. If you truly care about someone, you will be there for them through tough times. Spending too much money trying to impress other people is risky. Keep your spending in check to protect your financial stability. Thinking ahead is important, as quick gains or short-term profits might not pay off in the long run. It's high time you paid down some of those mortgages on your own real estate. If you're having trouble fixing something, you should get help from a professional. Virgos have a good chance of having a wonderful time on a trip to a faraway exotic location with their friends. Maintaining sanity necessitates getting out of the house and interacting with other people, so don't be shy about putting in the effort.

Virgo Finance Today

Some of you may receive disappointing financial news, but you'll have to learn to roll with the punches. Your current financial situation is manageable, but you will need to hustle to improve it significantly.

Virgo Family Today

When you're surrounded by loved ones, you might gain strength and positivity that can't be found anywhere else. If you want to keep the peace at home, you need to pay close attention to the needs of your family members.

Virgo Career Today

Virgos' job prospects would improve if they learned to work with teams from different fields. Integrity and emotional stability are likely to be the guiding principles on the job. Marketers will need to be outgoing and creative to succeed.

Virgo Health Today

With a sound mind, you can lead others in the right direction and help them. Your normal sleep pattern will be disrupted due to your mental restlessness. Relax and take a deep breath, Virgos.

Virgo Love Life Today

Virgos have a chance at finding happiness through a genuine feeling they call love. In most cases, falling in love will make you happier because you'll spend more time with the person you love. A lucky few of the singles may find true love.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Red

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

