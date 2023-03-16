Virgo Horoscope Today, March 16, 2023: Be aware of your investments

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, a healthy mind will help you prosper in all areas of life. Feel the positive energy and follow your instincts Virgos! Money is likely to bring in stability in your life. you may think about finding new ways to accumulate wealth. Professionally, things can turn out to be quite successful. Business conferences and meetings can end up being strategic partnerships and lucrative deals. Avoid investing or delving into real estate investments right now to avoid any unwelcomed debt. Family may remain a source of much needed comfort and solace. Kids can help you lighten up from work-stress. Your love life may add in purpose and gravitas to your life. Your partner’s attention can make you feel loved and taken care of. An overpacked itinerary can make you feel a little overwhelmed, so try going with the flow.

Virgo Finance Today

Finances seem quite stable at this time. You can feel the need to think of building a source of passive income. A payment from an overseas friend is likely to provide you with much needed security in terms of finances.

Virgo Family Today

The wisdom of and elderly can help you embark on a spiritual path today. things seem quite peaceful on the family front. You may also find some peaceful time to spend with yourself. A religious trip can be on your cards this time.

Virgo Career Today

You may bask in the satisfaction of a job well done. Relish these good times at work as your team embers support you in every decision that you make. New job offers and lucrative business opportunities may come in at the same time.

Virgo Health Today

Your health is likely to at its prime today. your body may feel as light as a feather. A relaxed mind and an active body may become a deadly combo today. curiosity can take you places. Flexibility and agility can help you accomplish big tasks today.

Virgo Love Life Today

Singles are likely to find new people in an event or a party. Gear yourself as there is a huge chance to make some new connections. Your love for your partner can help you make some difficult decisions with ease and calmness.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Orange

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

