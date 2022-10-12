Virgo Horoscope Today, October 12, 2022: Domestic issues will be resolved

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Dear Virgo, you may take things in stride. You may keep your finances balanced by keeping a check on your expenses. Your Daily Astrological Prediction says, you may be satisfied with your financial position. You may succeed in increasing your earnings by investing wisely. You may not make any hasty investments today. Your old domestic issues may get resolved and you may feel relaxed on this front. You may feel a deep connect with your mother and may bring a special gift for her. You may face some health issues. To enjoy a healthy life, you may need to bring important lifestyle changes. You may need to utilize your extra energy positively. Meditation may help you relieve some stress.

Virgo Finance Today

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Virgo, this is going to be a rewarding day on the financial front. Repaying loans appear to be possible now. The investments done in the past are likely to yield better profits. Funds from overseas sources are also likely to start flowing in.

Virgo Family Today

Today, you may get some advice from family members and this may help in reducing mental tension. Some good news in the evening may bring cheers to the entire family. Your social standing may improve. Your connection with your children may also strengthen.

Virgo Career Today

You may be given a raise in your salary. There may also be some increase in your responsibilities. You may earn a good reputation and consolidate your position as a trusted worker. Virgo, today, your career goals may appear achievable to you.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Virgo Health Today

Virgo, you may need to pay more attention to your body. You may plan to start aerobic exercise and cut down on fats and sugars. You may need to take some time out to meditate every day.

Virgo Love Life Today

Today may not be a good bad as your relationship with your beloved may feel like under a scanner. You may have to stay quite if you wish to let the day pass by without any tension. Things may not be in your favor so it may be good to avoid any kind of arguments today.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Pink

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON