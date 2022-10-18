Virgo Horoscope Today, October 18, 2022: Family clashes may get resolved

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)Dear Virgo, today may be a good day for you with all aspects of life sorted to the best. Your monetary position may be satisfying. There may not be any crunch and you may be able to spend at ease. Your family may be happy with the way you care and love everyone around. Your children may stay focused and may achieve their target in near future. Any ongoing clashes among family members may get resolved. You may have a wonderful day at work as people may support and appreciate your work. You may enhance your technical skills to grow in your career.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Virgo Finance Today Virgo, your finances may be usual and may not pose any trouble for you. You may receive money from where your expected source. Balance between expenditure and earning may be maintained. You may feel at ease financially.

Virgo Family Today Your focus may be on giving your best and not getting serious on little things. Your family members love spending time with you, and their expectation may be the same even today. Your elders may bless you for your efforts to keep the family together.

Virgo Career Today You may be able to mark an amazing achievement on the career front. Your client may provide wonderful feedback on your style of working and this may make you a star in your organization. There may be a strong chance of your getting a good offer letter in a foreign firm.Virgo Health Today Your age-old problem of back pain may seem to improve as you may practice yoga regularly. The recent health care and adoption of healthy practices may start to show results today. You may also do Surya Namaskar to feel grounded. It may be good if you do not overthink and let things fall into place at their pace.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Virgo Love Life Today Your romantic relationships may become stronger and more satisfying today. Things may take an exciting turn for the better. You may go for an honest conversation and long-due confession with your partner.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Magenta

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON