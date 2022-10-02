Virgo Horoscope Today, October 2, 2022: A new contract may come your way

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sept 23) Today, Virgo natives could be involved in multiple activities which can test their multi-tasking skills. You may be entrusted with new responsibility as seniors come to trust your vision and capabilities. Some new ways to consolidate your saving may bring stability on the financial front for Virgo natives. Avoid giving financial assistance to a close relative as it may not be recovered, and the relationship can suffer in the process. The real estate deals which you are looking forward to might be delayed due to an increase in property rates. Remain patient; a new contract may come your way soon. Virgo students will improve their performance with a dedicated approach to academics. You may get an opportunity to accompany someone on a leisure trip which is likely to bring immense happiness. It is a good time to light up your social sector, and the day may encourage you to link up with friends and connect with kindred spirits.

Virgo Finance Today If you want to earn additional money, then invest money only after seeking the advice of people who are more learned and experienced than you. Saving cash may not be possible as expenses are likely to be higher than your budget. So cut back on extravagant expenses, Virgos.

Virgo Family Today Virgo individuals are advised to utter words carefully and avoid hurting anyone with harsh speech at home. Even harshly reprimanding a youngster may have adverse repercussions on the domestic front. Do not ignore the ill health of your parents.

Virgo Career Today Today, you are likely to come across several opportunities in terms of your career growth. With this, you will be able to establish new sources of development while learning something new. Seniors may notice your sharp focus on finishing off pending work. This may get the pressure off you.

Virgo Health Today Virgo natives’ health is likely to improve, and their energy level may be high. Eat healthy and nutritious food to boost your stamina. Your health is likely to remain robust, and you can get rid of any past ailments. Get back to yoga or light exercises to improve your body posture and fitness.

Virgo Love Life Today Your love life is likely to be exciting, and you may experience a new dimension of love. The day may enable you to understand your feelings and share them with a like-minded friend with greater clarity. Wedding bells are likely for Virgos in a long-term relationship.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

