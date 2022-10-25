Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Virgo Horoscope Today, October 25, 2022: Try to avoid lending or borrowing money

Virgo Horoscope Today, October 25, 2022: Try to avoid lending or borrowing money

Published on Oct 25, 2022 12:05 AM IST

Horoscope Today for October 25 to read the daily astrological prediction for Virgo. You may enjoy change of scenery and natural beauty.

ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Dear Virgo, it’s a good day, so make the most of it. Trip with someone close may prove refreshing. Daily Astrological Prediction says, you may enjoy change of scenery and natural beauty. Healthwise, it’s a moderate day. Bad weather or seasonal diseases may catch you, so be careful and maintain proper hygiene. Some may have to spend extra hours at office to complete all pending tasks. Businessmen have to travel out of town for the sake of client meetings. Some may find good property deals.

Relatives or friends may drop by and keep you busy all day long. Homemakers may by busy in organising home. Married couples may do something special to add spark to their life. Everything seems okay, but some financial issues are indicated. You should try to avoid lending or borrowing money today.

What else is there to reveal about the day?

Virgo Finance Today:

The day is not favorable on the financial front. Unexpected expense is foreseen. You may have to borrow money from someone close today. If you are planning any big investments today, you are advised to postpone your plans. Avoid taking any loans from anyone.

Virgo Family Today:

Family members may plan to go out and enjoy recreational activities. Some may attend social events. A family get-together is foreseen for some.

Virgo Career Today:

A heavy workload may keep you occupied all day long and it is going to be a tiring and hectic day. Teamwork and proper coordination from seniors may be needed to get the work done on the time.

Virgo Health Today:

Health seems moderate. You may face aches or pains and it may make you tired. You should start doing light exercises to manage it. Try to remain active.

Virgo Love Life Today:

A romantic trip with your love partner may make you feel refreshed. Married couples may plan to do interesting things to add excitement to their lives. Singles may explore dating sites to find someone to start a relationship.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Color: Saffron

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

    Manisha Koushik

    Manisha Koushik has more than 12+ years of experience. She gives astrological advice related to career, health, finance, business, relationship and more. She is known to combine the principles of Vedic and Western astrology, Tarot, Numerology, Vastu and Fengshui. She has authored many books and is a popular face for astrology TV shows.

Topics
sun signs zodiac sign astrology horoscope today daily horoscope horoscope virgo + 4 more
sun signs zodiac sign astrology horoscope today daily horoscope horoscope virgo + 3 more

Tuesday, October 25, 2022
