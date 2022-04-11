Virgo Horoscope Today: Predictions for April 11

VIRGO (Aug 24- Sep 23)

It is no doubt that if you are a true and typical Virgo born person, you are not afraid to speak what is in your heart and mind and that is why people take you as being transparent and straight forward. You can’t be diplomatic and faking out is just not your forte. You are highly independent soul and depending on someone for some important task makes you feel fussy and irritated. You are a perfect perfectionist and can’t leave anything half done in between. You like to stay either in white zone or black and grey area doesn’t even exist in your dictionary of life. However, today you are going to show the world, the real you that you are, unafraid of masking the realities. You will be loved by your co workers and people will love your attitude.

Virgo Finance Today

Finance is going to stay moderate and stable for the day. You don’t have to panic anymore for thinking about ways to multiply your money. You may get the right assistance of an expert in the subject matter.

Virgo Family Today

It may happen that in your family somebody misunderstands you and your intention and this can lead to some tension between you two. It is best advised to talk and communicate to make things understand with clarity.

Virgo Career Today

You are going to grab all the attention and limelight in your work place today. it might happen because you may speak your mind without sugar coating anything and people will simply love your courageous behavior.

Virgo Health Today

Don’t get disappointed if you are not seeing the right results as expected from your fitness and work out regime. After all, being consistent is the policy and you may see the outcome very soon. Have some patience.

Virgo Love Life Today

You may feel a bit monotonous and boring in living the same old-style relationship with your partner or spouse. You may seek some spice added or will think of innovative ideas to bring back the lost spark.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Color: Electric Blue

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

