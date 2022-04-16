Virgo Horoscope Today: Predictions for April 16

VIRGO (Aug 24- Sep 23)

A true and typical Virgo born person will make a service oriented soul and everything should follow a proper sequence in life in order to make valid sense to you. You are a refined, organized, sympathetic and nurturing soul who prefers to stay in meaningful company. You at the same time are curious and eager to know about the complexities and mysteries of life. It is time to not being over emotional and sensitive about small issues in life. You must understand that life goes on and while you are here and alive, you shall make the most of it with a cheerful spirit. Don’t get over ruled by stress and tension for today and stay cool.

Virgo Finance Today

You have prepared the right analysis chart for your financial transactions for the year and therefore you shall stick to the plan and don’t get distracted in between other offers and ads endorsing financial schemes.

Virgo Family Today

You may undergo some family level stress and that can trouble you from your core. At the same time, you shall also have the support and back of your spouse and this will make you feel relaxed and calm.

Virgo Career Today

Work will stay light and simple today. You may have the encouragement and motivation from your superiors and this will make you feel less burdened with your work responsibilities.

Virgo Health Today

Your daily health routine and fitness regime is getting disturbed from quite a few days because of some distraction. It would be best if you get back on track and make the required changes in your lifestyle.

Virgo Love Life Today

Your partner or spouse may have to stay away from you because of some other commitments in life for the day. And therefore, all you need to have is the right understanding and patience to let them come back to routine.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Color: Peach

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026