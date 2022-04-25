Virgo Horoscope Today: Predictions for April 25

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Today, you may seem to experience a roller coaster of emotions, which may keep you in an irritable mood. Calm your mind to focus on your goals. Take up tasks that you can handle to sail through. The day is likely to bring ample opportunities to prove your worth. With your dexterity, you may now be able to tie up pending assignments. Some of you are likely to keep yourself busy with a hobby that may act as a stress-buster. Do not let brief periods of tension cloud your mind and affect your judgment. Your productivity and skill are likely to help you reach greater heights. Success may seem hard to achieve, but staying focused may help you reach for the stars. Hasty decisions in property or land matters may create difficulties later on. With persistent efforts, students are likely to win in academics.

Virgo Finance Today

On the financial front, some of you are likely to benefit from tax refunds. A profitable business transaction may bring good gains. However, be careful while spending on items of luxury to save your hard-earned money.

Virgo Family Today

On the domestic front, tensions are likely to brew between relatives, which may keep the homely atmosphere edgy. Do not fall for gossip and rely entirely on your judgment to carefully and coolly handle disputable matters.

Virgo Career Today

On the professional front, new projects may start pouring in, keeping you on your toes. With your expertise in handling pressures, you are likely to be able to perform well and stay ahead of your competitors. A promotion is foreseen.

Virgo Health Today

On the health front, you may be perfectly healthy and free from ailments. A new fitness program is likely to benefit you immensely and show its effect on your physical health. Relaxation techniques may bring peace of mind.

Virgo Love Life Today

On the romantic front, planning a weekend together is likely to rekindle your passions. You may get to enjoy some intimate moments with your beloved as sensuality may be at its peak. Make the most of the time.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Electric Grey