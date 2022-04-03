Virgo Horoscope Today: Predictions for April 3

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sept 23)

If you are a Virgo born personality and you are blessed to have this wonderful quality of being honest and fair to everyone irrespective of age and social status. Your simplicity is unmatched. You can never be biased or partial because you believe in equality and this is why people come to seek your guidance when they are in crisis. You are an asset to your friends and colleagues at the workplace. You are a social butterfly and you have huge networking and social circle that keeps you happy and lively. You are advised to plan a short trip to your maternal uncle's house. This will help you in discovering your family's past and you will come closer to your loved ones. Invest in the land as it will be profitable for you.

Virgo Finance Today

You need to stay a little more careful with your daily expenses. It would be best if you set a limit soon because you have been splurging on unnecessary items like mobile phones and other accessories. You must stop depending on others and realise that it is your responsibility to multiply your earnings.

Virgo Family Today

Today, you and your parents will be busy with their respective routine schedules. You must plan a dinner when you can sit together and share some good memories of the past and enjoy your meal.

Virgo Career Today

appreciation from your seniors will make you may feel extra energetic and productive today. With your enthusiasm, you may finish up your projects much before the set deadline. The day will be good on the professional front.

Virgo Health Today

You may have a great start to the day with the realisation that your health is getting better with each passing day. You may have started to notice the difference in your health and this will keep you happy today. You are advised to stay cheerful and stop worrying.

Virgo Love Life Today

you are a passionate person and when it comes to your love life, you love truly and passionately. You must express your desire and wishes to your partner without feeling shy and embarrassed. You pour your heart out to your lover today.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026