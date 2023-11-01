Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Virgo Monthly Horoscope for November 2023 predicts this is your favourite number

Virgo Monthly Horoscope for November 2023 predicts this is your favourite number

ByDr J.N Pandey
Nov 01, 2023 12:05 AM IST

Read Virgo monthly horoscope for November 2023 to know your daily astrological predictions. Virgos, this month, it's time to loosen up and have a little faith.

Virgo – 23rd August to 22nd September

Monthly Horoscope Prediction says, A Little Faith Goes a Long Way

This month, Virgos need to have a little faith and trust that everything will work out in the end. Let go of your need to control everything and embrace the unknown. Good things come to those who wait.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Virgos, this month, it's time to loosen up and have a little faith. Trust in yourself, your abilities, and the universe. When you let go of your need for control, you'll open up opportunities you never knew existed. Whether it's in love, career, money, or health, be open to new possibilities and trust that things will work out in the end. Your optimism and faith will be rewarded, so keep your head up and trust the process.

Virgo Love Horoscope This Month:

This month, Virgos can expect to be struck by Cupid's arrow. Whether you're in a committed relationship or single and ready to mingle, love is on the horizon. Keep an open mind and heart, and you'll find that romance is all around you. Couples can expect a deeper level of intimacy, while single Virgos will have a host of potential suitors vying for their attention. Be open to new experiences and let love in, Virgos.

Virgo Career Horoscope This Month:

Opportunity is knocking for Virgos this month. Your hard work and dedication are paying off, and you'll find yourself presented with a number of exciting career prospects. Keep your eyes peeled and be open to new challenges. Don't be afraid to take a risk, as it could lead to great success. Your focus and determination will help you reach your goals, so stay motivated and keep pushing forward.

Virgo Money Horoscope This Month:

This month, Virgos should focus on investing in themselves. Whether it's taking a class, hiring a coach, or upgrading your skills, putting money towards self-improvement will pay off in the long run. Avoid making any rash financial decisions, and focus on building a solid foundation for your future. With discipline and patience, you'll see your wealth grow over time.

Virgo Health Horoscope This Month:

This month, Virgos should focus on self-care and making time for themselves. Don't neglect your physical or emotional well-being, and make sure to take breaks when needed. Incorporate healthy habits into your daily routine, like exercising or meditation. Your mental and physical health are intertwined, so take care of both. With a little self-care, you'll find that you're able to tackle any challenge that comes your way.

Virgo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed
  • Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive
  • Symbol: Virgin maiden
  • Element: Earth
  • Body Part: Intestine
  • Sign Ruler: Mercury
  • Lucky Day: Wednesday
  • Lucky Color: Gray
  • Lucky Number: 7
  • Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Dr J.N Pandey

Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more....view detail

Topics
sun signs astrology virgo horoscope virgo
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP