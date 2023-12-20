Want to know the luckiest day of this week from December 18-24? Here's your Chinese horoscope as per your zodiac sign

Rat (1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020): This week might feel a bit deep and thoughtful for you, Rat. It's a good time to spend some quiet moments by yourself, thinking about things that matter to you. When you take this time for yourself, you might come across interesting ideas or thoughts that surprise you. This could lead to new understandings about yourself or the world around you. Weekly Chinese Horoscope Predictions from December 18-24, 2023.(Freepik)

Love: Your love life seems to be nice and filled with sweet moments this week on December 19. It's a good time to cherish these lovely experiences with your partner or someone special to you. Take the opportunity to appreciate the beautiful moments you share.

Friendship: This week, 21st December is considered the luckiest day in friendship. Try reconnecting with happy memories from the past . Watching old cartoons or enjoying favourite family movies could bring back nostalgic feelings and lead to some surprising or insightful moments. These memories might also strengthen your bonds with friends or loved ones.

Career: When it comes to work and career front 22nd December can be considered your luckiest day. You are advised to be proactive this week. Making decisions and planning for the future could benefit you. Don't wait until the last minute to take action; being prepared and thinking ahead can help you reach your career goals more effectively.

Ox (1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021)

Your efforts are finally paying off this week. Get ready for some exciting rewards heading your way. Great opportunities, extra cash, and more might be coming your way. You truly deserve this recognition!

Love: In your love life, it's a time to focus on what truly matters, Ox. Instead of spreading your energy thin by dating many people, try being more selective. Rather than overwhelming each day with activities, pick one and make it unforgettable. This week 23rd December is considered your lucky day in love.

Friendship: Your social circle might expand this week, Ox. New connections could bring interesting opportunities and potential collaborations from 24th December. Stepping beyond your usual circle might lead to exciting prospects, so don't hesitate to explore new friendships.

Career : At work, it's important to pay attention to the details this week, Ox. Try not to overwork yourself; take a step back from excessive busyness. It's crucial to find a balance; otherwise, you might miss out on the rewards waiting for you at the year's end. December 24 can be your lucky day on your professional front.

Tiger (1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022)

This week's vibe might lean towards introversion for you, but here's the twist: it's about spending time with those who truly matter. Don't feel pressured to join big social gatherings. Instead, focus on meaningful connections.

Love: In matters of love and relationships December 19 is considered your lucky day for this week. A healthy partnership balances both partners' responsibilities and dreams. The right person will understand this balance.

Friendship : If your instincts are telling you to reassess your social circle, Tiger, take some time this week on December 18 to jot down your thoughts. You might be outgrowing certain relationships or noticing toxic dynamics.

Career: At work, Tiger, it might be wise to listen more and talk less this week on December 18. Avoid seeking the spotlight; instead, focus on absorbing information. It's a time for attentive observation rather than being the centre of attention.

Rabbit (1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023)

This week, keep an eye out for those amazing ideas that pop into your head. Make sure to jot them down because you're on the verge of encountering a game-changing thought that could significantly impact your life.

Love: In matters of love, Rabbit, the atmosphere seems to calm this week on December 18. Instead of chasing after romance, focusing on self-care will bring you more fulfilment and peace.

Friendship: In social gatherings, Rabbit tries to give others the chance to shine and take the lead. Even if you're the more captivating person in the group, letting others have their moment can bring you strong blessings and positive outcomes. December 18 is your lucky day in friendship for this week.

Career: In your career, Rabbit, this might not be the right time to start something new. However, it's perfect for elevating ongoing projects from December 19. Trust in your abilities and move these existing endeavours to the next level without doubting yourself.

Dragon (1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012, 2024)

Your inner wisdom is strong. This week, the universe suggests paying attention to advice from others, be it from books, videos, or podcasts. This knowledge will prepare you for a new phase in life that's approaching.

Love : In matters of love, Dragon, avoid jumping to conclusions or stressing if things don't go as planned. This is a test of your and your partner's adaptability and support for each other. If you're single, this advice applies to your dating experiences as well. In love and relationships, 24th December is considered your lucky day for this week.

Friendship : This week December 21 offers you abundant choices in social interactions and fun activities, Dragon. Allow your inner child to guide you and enjoy the variety of options available for socializing.

Career : At work, Dragon, maintains a steady pace. Avoid rushing, but don't slack off either just because it's nearing the end of the year. Finding the right balance in your efforts will lead you to success in the long run. Consider 23rd December as your lucky day in your career for this week.

Snake (1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013)

This week is all about love in its various forms for you. Pay close attention to relationships that society deems as loving—be it with your parents, siblings, significant other, or anyone else. There might be some significant revelations waiting for you in these connections.

Love : In matters of love and relationship consider 24th December as your lucky day. It's crucial to stand up for what you truly desire. Don't let anyone convince you that your standards are too high or your needs are unrealistic. Acknowledge when someone may not be the right fit for fulfilling your wants and needs.

Friendship : For this week 24th December is considered your lucky day in friendship. This week, consider searching for your kindred spirits. Whether online in community forums or offline in clubs and social spaces, explore finding those who resonate with your vibe. It's time to start seeking your 'soul tribe'.

Career : In your career, some relaxation might be in order, Snake. Take a step back and engage more with your colleagues during breaks and meetings. Building stronger relationships within your workplace will bring you more knowledge and connections on 20th December .

Horse (1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014)

This week presents crucial decisions for you. Take time to ponder your options, and trust your heart to guide you. No one else can dictate what's right or wrong for you—it's all about what resonates within you.

Love: When it comes to love, December 20 brings an array of options and heightened interest from others. Keep an open mind; while it's essential to heed warning signs, don't dismiss someone just because they don't match an ideal image.

Friendship: This week, Horse, important decisions await you. From December 18, your social life may fluctuate, influenced by your priorities and life's direction. Remember, every choice contributes to your bigger picture.

Goat (1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015)

This week, Goat, you'll find that fate is in your favour. You might have a sudden realization or be shown why some of your past painful experiences were crucial. You might even feel grateful for being removed from a toxic situation before it escalated further.

Love: Reflect on December 18 about love; trust your instincts during conflicts as seemingly small issues might unveil deeper concerns.

Friendship: Your social life might slow down from December 21, allowing you space for self-care and introspection. Embrace this time for personal activities or a soothing ritual bath.

Career: As for your career, December 24 might bring unexpected situations. Trust in your capabilities and intelligence to navigate through these surprises successfully.

Monkey (1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016)

This week, Monkey, you might feel torn between solitude and seeking company, finding neither appealing. Surprisingly, mingling with strangers could bring unexpected peace, devoid of expectations or obligations.

Love: Regarding love on December 19, take charge of your romantic path. Express your desires openly; it'll help discern if someone aligns with your needs.

Friendship: While the week might seem conflicting, December 20 encourages you to shine in social situations, perfect for honing your comedic skills if that's your dream.

Career: For your career on December 21, things might be relaxed or even dull. Some might be on vacation—take this time to unwind without stressing about work. Enjoy the moment!

Rooster (1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017)

This week, Rooster, it's your time to take charge and shape your destiny confidently. Trust that the universe supports your decisions.

Love: In matters of love on December 18, expect engaging conversations and potential intimacy. Whether this leads to a lasting connection remains uncertain for now.

Friendship: For friendships also on December 18, consider a cord-cutting ritual if needed. Letting go of ties that don't serve you anymore can pave the way for peaceful progress.

Career: Regarding your career on December 23, focus on meticulous work to stand out positively. If you're on vacation, prioritize relaxation; rejuvenating now will set you up for a strong return.

Dog (1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018)

This week brings a peaceful and loving vibe your way. Enjoy the company of your loved ones, including furry friends, and let life unfold naturally. Serendipity might guide you towards exciting experiences if you remain open to it.

Love: In matters of love on December 24, focus on nurturing long-term connections rather than fleeting moments. This approach sets the stage for fulfilling success.

Friendship: Regarding friendships on December 21, consider inner healing. Reflect on any injustices or manipulations you've faced. Journaling can offer valuable insights into these experiences.

Career: For your career on December 18, adopt a steady, methodical pace. While speed might be required later, success will come from pacing yourself effectively now.

Pig (1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019)

This week, Pig, love and luck take center stage for you. Reflect on how both have shaped your life. If you feel inclined, consider a gratitude ritual to express appreciation for the blessings you've received.

Love: In matters of love on December 23, expect a sense of fulfillment and tranquility. Embrace your creative side—it might lead to delightful surprises and a touch of cosmic wonder.

Friendship: Regarding friendships on December 24, prioritize quality time with your inner circle. Enjoy genuine interactions and avoid getting lost in distractions. Perhaps take a stroll in your neighborhood to admire the festive decorations.

Career: For your career on December 23, take a relaxed approach. Engage with family and friends, relishing this merry time. The phase for intense productivity will come later; for now, enjoy the ease and joy.