Want to know your Chinese Horoscope predictions? These are the luckiest signs this week from Nov 27-Dec 3, 2023

Rooster (1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017):

This week's good fortune is all about the things you're working on for the long haul, Rooster. It's like a boost for your big plans. Trust those gut feelings guiding you—they'll lead to the right people and places. Spread this positive vibe by doing nice things for others or supporting causes you care about.

Pig (1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019):

Pigs, get ready for some seriously amazing luck in one part of your life. Focus your energy on that area, and hey, why not keep a journal noting down all those little things that help you succeed? It could be super helpful!

Ox (1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021):

Oxen, your luck this week feels kind of magical. Not in a fairy tale way, but in a way that can help you turn your dreams into real things. But, you've gotta believe in yourself. If self-doubt's a problem, try some quiet time like meditation or setting intentions to get in touch with your true self.

Rabbit (1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023):

For you, Rabbit, luck is all about putting your focus on one important thing. It might pop up in a way you don't expect, so keep an open mind. If you're working with others, everyone might get a slice of this luck, but teamwork is still key.

Rat (1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020):

Rats, your luck is all about getting a worldly vibe this week. It might come when you're traveling, meeting folks from different places, or even when opportunities from far-off lands show up. Wanna boost this luck? Try out new social scenes or places. That might just make things click for you.

