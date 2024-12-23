Weekly Career Horoscope for December 23-29, 2024

Aries: This week, the stars send a clear message: do not rely on some incident to come along and disrupt the process—take the reins now. If you are one of those who feels trapped or uninterested in your career path, this is when you have to figure out what has to be changed and how you will change it. The week's energy corresponds to self-sufficiency; you need to know that the power belongs to you. Be in control of building the career you want. Read daily money and career horoscopes for all zodiac signs and know your fortune for today at Hindustan Times.

Taurus: This week, the cosmos is smiling at you if you are in the creative industry, more so if you are a writer, blogger, or vlogger. You will be fully immersed in developing new concepts, writing articles or creating videos to engage your target audience. Your work will be noticeable, and people will like what you do and develop admiration for it. You never know when you’ll get an invitation to write for a particular website, so be prepared to accept collaborations.

Gemini: This week requires a change of attitude when it comes to your career. If you feel stagnated or like the pace you are proceeding is slow, then the cosmos is telling you to take a break. It’s not the speed that matters but the direction. It’s time to think about what you want and how you are getting there – are your plans aligned with your dreams? The planets have it that it is possible to open doors you had not thought of when you change your mind.

Cancer: If you have ever borrowed money for business or personal purposes, there may be some positive changes on the repayment front. This could give you much-needed space in your financial life to concentrate on your career aspirations without much pressure. But there is a word of caution when it comes to expenses. Expenses can run rampant and go over what is required; therefore, financial plans can be reviewed, and the value of such expenses can be assessed.

Leo: The cosmos urges you to slow down and think about your money matters. Whether you are making investment choices, business development, or simply personal choices, do not be hasty. Concentrating on creating a long-term strategy that will help you achieve your goals is better. There are a lot of growth opportunities, but one must be willing to wait and be smart about it. It is also a good time to hone your professional skills.

Virgo: You must balance your work and personal life to avoid stress and burnout. While your job may require your attention, leaving your personal life can cause burnout. Take a step back to consider what is important to you. Do you spend more hours at work than needed or miss your leisure time? The above approach is going to help you not only be productive but also improve your emotional well-being.

Libra: Your writing and interpersonal skills will be a plus, so feel free to apply them. In the professional arena, you may be able to engage in negotiations, make deals, or build a team. Most of these efforts will yield short-term benefits and create a foundation for future success. The foundation of your work this week will be trust and respect. A clear mind that will help in the workplace. Use this time to cultivate relationships and find allies.

Scorpio: If you have been pushing hard towards a certain goal and seem stuck, it is high time you changed your strategy. At other times, it is not about how long and hard you try but how smart and well you try. Consider your present practices for a while. Are they beneficial, or are they hindering you? Think about changing the plan or even your goals in general. The universe wants you to remain receptive to new thoughts and ideas.

Sagittarius: In a workplace setting, there are always times when your expectations from your fellow workers or team members are being let down. This can be quite irritating. However, the stars encourage you to embrace such incidents with patience. Do not impose your decisions; try to consider other opinions and search for similar ones. If you struggle to get through certain issues in a relationship, be receptive to the other side.

Capricorn: This week, your road to goals could be rocky, and you might have to work harder to achieve them. If you are learning a skill to get a better job, the process might look like it is moving at a snail’s pace; do not despair. The cosmos gently tells you to clarify and sharpen your goals and build up your endurance. Challenges you encounter in the current process are great chances to reflect on the strategies.

Aquarius: This week is a good time to return to your working life's basics. The stars help you concentrate on the essence of your job, completing only those really important tasks that will result in significant improvements. Don’t complicate things; do not try to chase too many rabbits at once; just stick to the plan. If you focus on basic goals, you will discover that it is much easier to manage yourself and become more efficient.

Pisces: Everyone is okay with having some level of secrecy—guard your thoughts and plans until you are ready to reveal them. When interacting with other employees or employers, be careful with your words. That means sharing too much, too soon, might be an advantage to the other party or attract too much attention. It is also a good time to review your long-term goals and develop your strategies more discreetly. This way, you will remain in charge of your story.

----------------------

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779