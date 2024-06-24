Weekly Career Horoscope for June 24-30, 2024

Aries: This week is a good time to get your focus back on your work. Make a stronger commitment to your current position and enhance your performance and productivity. It is always good to show superiors what you are capable of doing, especially when they are looking for someone to take charge. Those seeking a new job will have a clear direction on what they want to do. Review your current profile and explore suitable job options in the industry. Read daily money and career horoscopes for all zodiac signs and know your fortune for today at Hindustan Times.(Unplash)

Taurus: This week, brace yourself as you will receive new projects at work that will assist you in regaining the energy to pursue your career goals. Dive into activities with enthusiasm, be it taking up new positions, attending meetings, or addressing your team members. But beware of anger issues, or else you may end up having workplace disputes. Job seekers will see new opportunities coming, so stay active and be prepared to grab them.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Gemini: You will become more conscious of your status and aspire to move up the corporate ladder. This could mean going out more and meeting new people. Just remember that you are a smart and charming person, so do not shy away from using that in your communication. Your efforts will not go unrewarded, which will enhance your position at your workplace. It will motivate you to strive harder and explore new career goals.

Cancer: Get ready for a week that will push the limits of your mind to the edge. You may have a desire to share your knowledge with others in the office, which will help you generate goodwill and recognition. Assume the role of a mentor or trainer and help others solve problems with your advice and knowledge. If seeking a new job, it’s important to spread the word and look for suitable job references from your contacts.

Leo: This week, traveling is a good way to take a break and get inspired. This is the right time to start thinking about your future and what you want. Curiosity is the door to success, so enhance your information database. Use this energy to read more about your area of specialisation and practice your problem-solving skills. Learning culture is an important factor in your career and should be supported. Be consistent in your efforts.

Virgo: When handling your workload, it is important to remain professional and not get overwhelmed or stressed. Do not lose sight of your dreams and ambitions at this time. It is a good time to introduce new ideas or strategies to improve your position within the organisation. On the financial side, this is a beneficial week, with the possibility of making money. Be alert for ways to enhance your financial status and exercise sound judgment when handling your money.

Libra: Look forward to being applauded by your employers and managers as your work in the workplace is rewarded. Your dedication and productivity are desirable in any team or organisation. Be receptive to feedback and keep improving your performance. As your career advances, ensure you are not crossing the line between professional and personal life. While a flirtatious approach may be appealing, it should not interfere with your professionalism.

Scorpio: It’s a good time to focus on your job search strategy, even though the energy might be slightly more intense this week. One should update one's resume, search for contacts within the desired field, and gather employer information. Working professionals may also feel that the pressure of responsibilities is rising. Ensure that your work is well-organized and coordinated to be in a position to manage any unforeseen issues. Stay on track, and do not give up on your goals.

Sagittarius: Your colleagues will seek your motivation this week as your assertiveness and eloquent communication will be noticeable in meetings. The ability to solve challenges with politeness and determination will be valued and noticed by others, including managers. In addition, it is advisable to coordinate your actions with partners and investors, which will be useful for the development of your business and can bring success.

Capricorn: Some discomfort is expected mid-week as your working condition undergoes slight growing pains. Try to approach the problem with a fresh mindset, and do not close yourself to other possibilities. This week is suitable for job seekers to perform in interviews that have been scheduled. This will assist you in developing confidence to face and perform well and make a good impression on the employers. Do not close your mind to new contacts.

Aquarius: This week, you may need to add to your existing skill set. Whether it is in an organised way through courses and training or on an ad-hoc basis, it is time to enrich yourself. Approach tasks passionately because they are a training ground for possible future endeavours that may prove beneficial. Stay open-minded because you may stumble upon a new opportunity for advancement. Be willing to act on the learning dimensions of change.

Pisces: This week, your research skills and investigative approach will add a new dimension to your job profile. Using these skills will make work a little easier, help you comprehend complex issues, and gain the respect of your superiors. It is desirable to invest time in building rapport with your bosses or supervisors to have a positive working relationship. If you are looking for a new job, you can begin by seeking advice from your colleagues.

----------------------

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779