Weekly Career Horoscope for March 4-10, 2024

Aries: This week, you are advised to develop a passion for learning and self-development. It will awaken your desire to study. You should sign up for short courses or workshops to improve your skills and become more competitive in the job market. Your commitment to self-development will be a stepping stone in your job hunt journey. Keep a balance between work and life while pursuing your career. Believe in yourself and be prepared for what is to come. Read weekly money and career horoscopes for all zodiac signs and know your fortune for this week at Hindustan Times.

Taurus: This week, the cosmos encourages you to free yourself from restrictive beliefs. The universe is setting up opportunities for a breakthrough, but you must remain open-minded. The networking results may be unpredictable, so do not hesitate to contact the old contacts or look for new ways. Remember, persistence pays off. Continue perfecting your resume and polishing up your interview skills. Have faith in your endeavours, as the fruits will soon come.

Gemini: This week, you may find a steady work environment; however, vigilance is crucial. Be careful of any indications that fraud may be going on in your workplace. Your integrity and reputation are priceless assets; therefore, you should be vigilant to safeguard them. Furthermore, focus on developing good relationships with your seniors. Establishing rapport and communication with higher authorities will help improve your professional image.

Cancer: Employed professionals should avoid any financial transactions related to lending or borrowing this week. Have constructive and amicable discussions with your fellow workers as well as superiors. When ideas and insights are shared collaboratively, the workplace becomes more harmonious, which could lead to future career advancements. Take this chance to build professional relationships and show you are a team player.

Leo: This is the time to focus on stability rather than change. If you are a member of a partnership firm, do not get into new ventures. Instead, focus on addressing any challenges that your team may face. Working with foreign clients may open up promising prospects, so keep the lines of communication clear. Although there may be temptations to change jobs, it is better not to consider such a possibility now.

Virgo: This week, your ideas and solutions will enhance teamwork dynamics and project results. Engage in teamwork and brainstorming meetings to take your projects higher. Also, monitor the finance and technology industries. You may be required in projects related to these industries, and thus, this will provide you with opportunities for career development and recognition. Remain flexible and willing to face new challenges.

Libra: For those already working, this week brings the possibility of promotion and prosperity. Your commitment and professionalism will likely be rewarded with career development and more responsibilities. Watch out for possible offers or projects that would strengthen your financial position. Be focused, flexible and quick to capitalise on the opportunities. Your days ahead are going to be fruitful.

Scorpio: This week, each meeting is a step forward in your career journey. Keep your mind open to grasp the lessons and blessings each exchange of words brings, as they might lead to unexpected opportunities. Financial goals are achievable but save for some unexpected costs that may arise around mid-week and could stretch your income. Do not shy away from taking up new challenges.

Sagittarius: This week, it is time to find the sense of your work each day. Although the daily grind may feel tedious, remember that your effort is part of a bigger scheme. Seek out the ways to inject your job with meaning and inspiration. Recall how your position fits into your long-term ambitions, and do things that will help you improve your competencies and knowledge. Accept challenges as tools for growth, and don’t lose sight of your goal.

Capricorn: Look forward to a week that is full of challenges. New job offers may be in your way to give you a chance for more experience and a higher rank in your career. Stay flexible and willing to tackle challenges with the zest of life. If you are in the art and entertainment sector, you can expect more business and opportunities for collaboration. Your relentlessness and determination will not be overlooked; it will be the first step towards reaching your goals.

Aquarius: Use this week to develop your leadership qualities. Be the first to take projects in the office, and use your power to influence and motivate your teammates. Your approach in the present will provide you with a career boost and develop a positive working atmosphere. Leverage your leadership abilities by organising a mentorship program for newcomers or leading a team meeting.

Pisces: This week, the more attention you pay to your work, the better the chance of being recognised and rewarded. Planetary indications show that learning and skill development will be more pleasurable and produce favourable results. How about taking up more tasks or seeking new career opportunities? This is a great way to show your commitment to personal growth and willingness to overcome new challenges.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

