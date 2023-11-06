Weekly Career Horoscope for Nov 6-12, 2023

Aries: Be fearless this week to complete your tasks. All is going well in your professional aspect, and your plans are on the verge of realisation. This is a good time to aim for career advancement. You can effectively get more responsible roles in your firm. The week will also be prosperous for entrepreneurs and business owners. The rewards will surely come for your efforts in due course. Do not miss out on chances, be a smart investor, and you will reap dividends.

Taurus: A long-term project is coming up this week wherein you will stumble on an interesting chance to fashion your destiny. Although the details have not yet emerged, you need to gear up for this major undertaking. Do not forget to develop new skills, network and follow what’s going on in your industry. When it comes to finances, spend wisely and make good investments. Keep an open eye on your financial future and save for the future.

Gemini: This week gives you an opportunity to face your fears straight in the eye. Tackle that project that has been lingering or a decision that you have been contemplating for a long. Success will come with a bold approach. Use it effectively to address the professional challenges you are facing. Do not be afraid of financial planning and investment when it comes to money. This will further secure your financial stability and grow your assets.

Cancer: Your commitment and effort towards excellence will pave your professional journey this week. The road ahead seems full of potential opportunities that you must pursue with enthusiasm and gusto. Do not fail to notice the new opportunities for substantial profits via commission or agency work. Do not be afraid to take the right strategic risk and adopt new ways of enhancing your earnings. Remain committed to your goals, and you will be pleasantly surprised.

Leo: This is a great week for making new friends in the office and exploring new places. You should not miss these networking experiences, which are equally important for your professional and personal development. Some of you may be starting a new job this week. Accommodate yourself to it and get ready for exciting adventures. It’s high time you invested financially for your future. Look for long-term saving and investment channels.

Virgo: Up your game at work by putting in some extra hours. Improve your relationship with subordinates as you climb the corporate ladder. Those of you getting frustrated at your current job need to consider different career options. This week can bring some financial instability due to increasing expenditure. Reduce unwanted expenses and use your money cautiously. Invest in long-term mutual funds after careful consideration.

Libra: You will be in high demand this week and will need to juggle between multiple tasks. Your door is being knocked by exciting chances to complete diverse tasks and assignments. Ensure you exhibit your distinct skills and approach these matters with a sense of calm and responsibility. Pay close attention to matters concerning finance and invest in assets for the long term. Do not invest in the stock market for now.

Scorpio: You are advised to prepare yourself for a hectic period this week. Manage your time carefully, as your workload will be considerable. Be honest when interacting with others, yet be down-to-earth about your project. The future also brings possibilities for exciting foreign collaborations and opening up new opportunities. You might even be offered an interesting new project by someone. Be meticulous in your research and identify realistic opportunities.

Sagittarius: Fear may be your constant companion as you try to navigate career and financial uncertainties. This week, face the power of action over anxiety. Turn your thoughts towards positive actions instead of continuing with these feelings. Evaluate your financial goals, budget well, and consider new career ventures. Do not be discouraged by negative information. It is possible to move past obstacles due to your strengths of being resilient and resourceful.

Capricorn: This week, your creative ideas will become known. Use these skills and knowledge to sell yourself to others, especially in your workplace. It will help you in preparation and finally achieve your career and financial goals later. As you will find yourself surrounded by a joyful ambience, it will make your work routine more pleasant, and your positive energy will be contagious. Use the positive push to progress ahead in your career and better yourself financially.

Aquarius: This week will be marked by some challenges as your colleagues might not be able to offer the expected support. Do not step on anyone’s toes as you go about your work. Focus on your work and don’t depend on others. Stay calm and control your temper. Moving to a new location or upgrading your learnings can help in broadening your horizons. Avoid the decision to purchase a house if you are considering one.

Pisces: The stars advise you to be cautious with your finances this week. Avoid any investment for now and save for the future. At work, superiors will notice your excellent presentation skills and reward you for your effort. Be alert to market your chances for growth, and be ready to take advantage of them when they occur. If you are looking for a job change, start applying this week and prepare yourself mentally for an interview.

----------------------

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779

