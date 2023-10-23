Weekly Career Horoscope for Oct 23-29, 2023

Aries: This week, ensure that you stay focused and keep up the good work you have been putting in. Your seniors look up to you, and you must not disappoint them. You must, however, be careful with your finances and refrain from spending on anything that is not vital. This will go a long way in stabilising your income and ensuring a promising life ahead. Being committed and financially wise will result in sustainability, thereby realising your financial goals.

Taurus: This week, the stars warn of financial missteps. Consider a loan delay; hence, do not borrow. Remember that there is a high risk of miscommunication with the clients. Individuals involved in journalism and people working for themselves will have numerous job opportunities leading to improving their professional livelihoods. Remain calm and adjust to changing streams while building on your proficiency to capitalise on potential opportunities.

Gemini: This week is full of chances that you can take to enhance your career and finances. Embrace them with enthusiasm! This is a week of hope for the creative persons, and you may be appointed to lead a prestigious project. Be persistent in your daily duties, and you will see positive results. You can finally expect old payments to come through and boost your money bag. Your innovative ideas will be reflected and will amaze your colleagues.

Cancer: This week, focus on managing your finances to cater to different needs. Every penny counts, so invest wisely. Complex projects await you at work, requiring your attention and professionalism. Some part-time jobs may help supplement your earnings. Take advantage of these opportunities and grow your career and income. Your diligence and adaptability will help you sail through any work-related challenges.

Leo: This week reminds you that you cannot move forward if you hold onto regrets. Thinking of the past won’t benefit your career and finances. Do something if there are wrongs to make amends for. You have so much talent and potential for greatness that you can greatly contribute. Live in the now and enjoy new encounters. Take charge of your existing assignments and let your leadership skills shine through. Invest in real estate to witness high returns in future.

Virgo: This week, the stars are projecting some blocks, especially for those involved in business. However, steadfastness and careful planning will see you through these difficulties. Your seniors will notice your commitment, and even though securing the job or the money you deserve will not be easy, you will likely get it in the end. Remember your long-term objectives, and do not give in to short-term frustrations.

Libra: The week will be a blessing for many. Your dedication and hard work will leave a great impression on your seniors and set the path towards future advancements. Concentrate only on your current endeavours rather than wasting time worrying about the faraway future. This period will favour students preparing for competitive exams as the stars support success. Prudent financial planning can assure a secure future and thus increase your savings.

Scorpio: Those who wish to start small businesses have a good chance this week. Entrepreneurs will be able to grow their network, which could open up avenues for connections and new partners. You can make much money, but be careful with your finances. Do not borrow any money this week, and spend with caution. You might need to conclude some important contracts to close the deal. Keep your eyes on the goal.

Sagittarius: Rapid cash profits await new opportunities for entrepreneurs this week. Expect more of your material comforts to come up with available resources. You will become successful and earn well, thus establishing yourself among co-workers. Other people will listen to you and learn from you, too. It will be a surprise that the young person may give valuable advice. Consider this advice as it may well be important for your success.

Capricorn: Pay particular attention to your finances this week. Quickly settle all tax and insurance issues to prevent problems. Be aware of future lending and borrowing that may arise next week. Look at those situations and ensure that your contracts are conveniently handled. This week, you can be involved in the onboarding of new clients, which will add to the company’s topline. Make sure you complete the process smoothly.

Aquarius: Your instincts are your best guide this week. While you have worked hard to fulfil your career objectives, timing can never be underestimated. Do not trust your gut when making financial decisions; take your time to make big investments. Be ready, connect, and keep your eyes open as the right opportunity approaches. Watch your budget, and don’t spend on a whim.

Pisces: You will feel better off financially this week as you can invest in a brighter future. Spread your eggs in a basket, and they will grow. Similarly, in academics, students should focus on competitive exams and board or university assessments. Maintain discipline and guard against getting complacent as you study. Those working can look forward to a relaxing week ahead as the workload will be light. Use this time to manage your future targets.

----------------------

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779

