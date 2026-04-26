Weekly Career & Money Horoscope for April 26-May 2, 2026: Astro guidance for job, growth and workplace decisions

Read your weekly Career Horoscope for April 26-May 2, 2026(Freepik)

Career Energy: Past opportunities and connections

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Something from the past may return—an old project, client, or idea. This is your chance to approach it with more experience and clarity. Use past lessons wisely, but avoid repeating old mistakes.

Crystal Combination: Use Rhodonite and Green Aventurine to balance emotions and attract renewed opportunities.

Career Energy: Success and visibility

This is a highly positive week for career growth. Recognition, appreciation, or progress is likely. Your confidence will help you stand out and attract better opportunities.

Crystal Combination: Use Citrine and Pyrite to attract success, abundance, and visibility.

Career Energy: Long-term stability

You are being guided to focus on long-term growth rather than short-term gains. This is a good time for financial planning and stability. Think about investments or building something sustainable.

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{{^usCountry}} Crystal Combination: Use Jade and Tiger’s Eye to attract stability and wise financial decisions. Cancer {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Crystal Combination: Use Jade and Tiger’s Eye to attract stability and wise financial decisions. Cancer {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Career Energy: Growth and expansion {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Career Energy: Growth and expansion {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Your work is entering a phase of growth and development. Nurturing your ideas will lead to long-term success. This is also a good time for creative projects. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Your work is entering a phase of growth and development. Nurturing your ideas will lead to long-term success. This is also a good time for creative projects. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Crystal Combination: Use Moonstone and Green Aventurine to support growth and intuitive decisions. Leo {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Crystal Combination: Use Moonstone and Green Aventurine to support growth and intuitive decisions. Leo {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Career Energy: Rest and strategy {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Career Energy: Rest and strategy {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} You may need to slow down and reassess your approach. Taking a pause will help you avoid burnout and make better decisions. Do not rush important choices. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} You may need to slow down and reassess your approach. Taking a pause will help you avoid burnout and make better decisions. Do not rush important choices. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Crystal Combination: Use Amethyst and Fluorite to calm the mind and improve focus. Virgo {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Crystal Combination: Use Amethyst and Fluorite to calm the mind and improve focus. Virgo {{/usCountry}}

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Career Energy: Balance and steady progress

This is a week of stability and gradual growth. Avoid extremes and focus on maintaining balance in your work. Consistency will bring results.

Crystal Combination: Use Aquamarine and Clear Quartz to maintain clarity and balanced decisions.

Career Energy: Competition and defence

You may need to stand your ground in your professional environment. Your ideas or position may be challenged. Confidence and persistence will help you succeed.

Crystal Combination: Use Black Onyx and Tiger’s Eye to strengthen confidence and protection.

Career Energy: Stability and financial security

This is a strong week for financial grounding and stability. Practical decisions will lead to long-term benefits. Focus on managing resources wisely.

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Crystal Combination: Use Smoky Quartz and Pyrite to attract financial stability and security.

Career Energy: Transformation

A major shift may occur in your career. This could involve leaving something behind or changing direction. This transformation will lead to growth. Do not resist change.

Crystal Combination: Use Obsidian and Malachite to support release and transformation.

Career Energy: Indecision

You may feel stuck between two choices related to work or finances. Avoid delaying decisions—clarity will come through action. Trust your judgment.

Crystal Combination: Use Fluorite and Sodalite to clear confusion and improve decision-making.

Career Energy: Stress and overthinking

You may feel anxious about your work or financial situation. Your thoughts may be amplifying the stress. Focus on practical solutions rather than worry.

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Crystal Combination: Use Amethyst and Howlite to calm anxiety and bring mental clarity.

Career Energy: Caution and awareness

Be mindful of your professional environment. Not everything may be as transparent as it seems. Avoid shortcuts or unclear agreements.

Crystal Combination: Use Labradorite + Black Tourmaline to protect your energy and enhance awareness.

Kishori Sud

(Certified Tarot Card Reader & Crystal Healer, Founder at EnigmaTarotTribe ™)

Email: enigmatarottribe@gmail.com

Website: www.enigmatarottribe.com

DM for session @ 9654465163

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Kishori Sud ...Read More Kishori Sud is a spiritual practitioner, intuitive guide, and journalist with over five years of experience in tarot reading and holistic healing. A senior visualiser with an advertising agency turned journalist turned tarot reader, she brings a unique blend of creativity, storytelling, and intuition to her work. She has worked with leading media organisations including IANS, Jagran, and The Times of India. She is IPHM-certified in Tarot Reading and Crystal Healing, and also holds certifications in Spell Casting, Face Reading, and Palmistry, making her a well-rounded expert in the spiritual space. Having guided more than 10,000 clients, Kishori is known for her accurate insights and practical approach to spirituality. Her readings focus on clarity, emotional balance, and actionable guidance rather than just predictions. She specialises in karmic debt clearance, life path guidance, and personalised remedies tailored to individual energy and real-life situations. Kishori is the founder of Enigma Tarot Tribe, where she offers highly customised tarot consultations, crystal combinations, and spiritual remedies designed specifically for each individual’s concerns—be it love, career, healing, or manifestation. Her approach to customisation ensures that every solution aligns deeply with the client’s unique energy and life path. You can connect with her on Instagram at @enigmatarottribe and explore her customised services and crystal offerings at www.enigmatarottribe.com Read Less

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