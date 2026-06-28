Weekly Career & Money Horoscope for June 29-July 5, 2026

Career Horoscope(Freepik)

Work-related stress may make you question your progress at the start of the week, but temporary setbacks don't define the bigger picture. Breaking larger tasks into smaller, manageable goals helps you regain confidence. Financially, avoid emotional spending and focus on practical budgeting instead.

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Crystal Remedy: Lepidolite helps calm the mind, improve focus, and reduce stress.

This week favours careful planning over quick decisions. Taking a step back to review your long-term career goals may bring valuable clarity. Financially, patience helps you make wiser choices than acting on impulse.

Crystal Remedy: Smoky Quartz encourages stability, grounded thinking, and practical decision-making.

Not every opportunity is exactly what it seems. Read contracts carefully, verify financial details, and avoid making important career decisions based on assumptions. Trust your instincts, but make sure you have all the facts before moving ahead.

Crystal Remedy: Sodalite supports clear thinking, sound judgment, and confident communication.

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{{^usCountry}} Your quiet confidence becomes one of your biggest strengths this week. Challenges are easier to handle with patience than pressure. Financially, disciplined planning and consistent effort continue building long-term security. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Your quiet confidence becomes one of your biggest strengths this week. Challenges are easier to handle with patience than pressure. Financially, disciplined planning and consistent effort continue building long-term security. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Crystal Remedy: Tiger Eye encourages confidence, determination, and financial stability. Leo {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Crystal Remedy: Tiger Eye encourages confidence, determination, and financial stability. Leo {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Support may come through colleagues, mentors, or valuable professional connections. Teamwork and a willingness to share ideas could open new doors. Financially, working together with others may bring unexpected benefits. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Support may come through colleagues, mentors, or valuable professional connections. Teamwork and a willingness to share ideas could open new doors. Financially, working together with others may bring unexpected benefits. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Crystal Remedy: Citrine attracts success, abundance, and professional recognition. Virgo {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Crystal Remedy: Citrine attracts success, abundance, and professional recognition. Virgo {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} You may be juggling multiple responsibilities, deadlines, or financial priorities. Staying organised and flexible helps you remain productive. Focus on completing one important task at a time instead of trying to do everything at once. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} You may be juggling multiple responsibilities, deadlines, or financial priorities. Staying organised and flexible helps you remain productive. Focus on completing one important task at a time instead of trying to do everything at once. {{/usCountry}}

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Crystal Remedy: Fluorite improves concentration, planning, and productivity.

This week encourages you to let go of work habits that no longer serve you. Whether it's procrastination, self-doubt, or taking on too much, small changes can improve both your career and finances. Better discipline now creates lasting rewards.

Crystal Remedy: Black Obsidian helps release limiting beliefs and strengthens confidence.

Your intuition works strongly in career and financial matters this week. Paying attention to small details may help you avoid unnecessary risks. Quiet preparation and careful planning will bring better results than revealing your next move too soon.

Crystal Remedy: Iolite strengthens intuition, insight, and strategic thinking.

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A new learning opportunity, client, certification, or business idea could appear this week. Stay curious and don't overlook small beginnings, as they have the potential to grow into a valuable source of future income.

Crystal Remedy: Peridot attracts growth, learning, and fresh opportunities.

Career and financial matters remain strongly supported. Your disciplined approach and practical decisions continue bringing positive results. Long-term planning, wise investments, and consistent effort help strengthen your position.

Crystal Remedy: Pyrite supports confidence, business success, and financial growth.

Clear thinking and effective communication work in your favour this week. Your ideas may receive recognition, and others could seek your advice or leadership. Financially, informed decisions and careful planning produce the best outcomes.

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Crystal Remedy: Blue Kyanite encourages confident communication, leadership, and mental clarity.

Be careful of workplace politics, misleading information, or financial offers that seem too good to be true. Trust your instincts, but verify the facts before making commitments. Keeping your plans private works in your favour this week.

Crystal Remedy: Hematite provides grounding, protection, and practical decision-making.

Kishori Sud

(Certified Tarot Card Reader & Crystal Healer, Founder at EnigmaTarotTribe ™)

Email: enigmatarottribe@gmail.com

Website: www.enigmatarottribe.com

DM for session @ 9654465163

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Kishori Sud ...Read More Kishori Sud is a spiritual practitioner, intuitive guide, and journalist with over five years of experience in tarot reading and holistic healing. A senior visualiser with an advertising agency turned journalist turned tarot reader, she brings a unique blend of creativity, storytelling, and intuition to her work. She has worked with leading media organisations including IANS, Jagran, and The Times of India. She is IPHM-certified in Tarot Reading and Crystal Healing, and also holds certifications in Spell Casting, Face Reading, and Palmistry, making her a well-rounded expert in the spiritual space. Having guided more than 10,000 clients, Kishori is known for her accurate insights and practical approach to spirituality. Her readings focus on clarity, emotional balance, and actionable guidance rather than just predictions. She specialises in karmic debt clearance, life path guidance, and personalised remedies tailored to individual energy and real-life situations. Kishori is the founder of Enigma Tarot Tribe, where she offers highly customised tarot consultations, crystal combinations, and spiritual remedies designed specifically for each individual’s concerns—be it love, career, healing, or manifestation. Her approach to customisation ensures that every solution aligns deeply with the client’s unique energy and life path. You can connect with her on Instagram at @enigmatarottribe and explore her customised services and crystal offerings at www.enigmatarottribe.com Read Less

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