Weekly Chinese Horoscope from 29-August 4, 2024: Check what's in store for you

Rat (1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020) This week’s energy is as pleasant as a warm, sunny day. You'll find happiness when you pursue what you love, no matter what others think. Read your weekly Chinese horoscope from July 29-August 4, 2024 based on your zodiac sign.(Freepik)

Lucky Day in Love: August 1

In love, prioritize yourself first, then choose someone who values you too. Remember, love should make you feel good about yourself.

Lucky Day in Friendship: July 29

Your social life might be a bit unpredictable right now, and that’s fine. Focus on your own interests and self-care. You'll be glowing soon enough!

Lucky Day for Career: August 3

Everything at work is just as it should be, so stay patient and steady. Major changes will come later, so hold off on big moves for now.

This week’s energy encourages you to stand up for yourself, both at home and outside. Don't let negativity affect your self-esteem.

Lucky Day in Love: August 3 & 4

In love, treat others the way you treat yourself. If this feels challenging, focus on showing yourself some self-love first. Everything else will follow from there.

Lucky Day in Friendship: July 31

Your social life might feel a bit empty this week. Use this time to explore what truly interests you. Journaling can be a great way to discover more about yourself.

Lucky Day for Career: July 31

For your career, be creative and stay true to your vision. Not everyone may get it, but your unique ideas will impress.

This week highlights your psychic abilities. Among the Chinese zodiac signs, you seem to have the strongest connection to these extrasensory powers, so embrace them and explore new possibilities.

Lucky Day in Love: July 31

In love, choose someone who brings you comfort and joy. While passionate love can be exciting, it may not last. Go for a love that feels like a warm, comforting hug.

Lucky Day in Friendship: August 2 & 3

Spend quality time with your close friends. Keep your circle small and cosy to invite something amazing into your life.

Lucky Day for Career: August 2

Focus on planning and envisioning your long-term career goals. Think about where you want to be in ten years and start setting your sights on that future.

This week feels wonderful for you. If you’re spiritual or religious, expect some surprising blessings. If not, you’ll uncover new aspects of the world that will ignite your curiosity and motivation.

Lucky Day in Love: August 2

In love, express yourself honestly but kindly. Truth doesn’t have to hurt; it can be a gentle wake-up call. Let this approach guide you.

Lucky Day in Friendship: August 3

Your social life is in the spotlight. You might find yourself at the centre of attention or prefer to stay out of the limelight. Either choice holds potential power.

Lucky Day for Career: July 30

Your career will progress as expected. Stay focused on the bigger picture and avoid getting caught up in any drama or conflicts.

This week’s energy encourages you to take control of your own path and not let others impose their expectations on you. Your life is yours to shape, just as theirs is for them.

Lucky Day in Love: August 1

If you are in a relationship, joy and connection will come, especially with family events. Singles might find it more rewarding to focus on other aspects of life.

Lucky Day in Friendship: July 30

Your social life offers a chance to create something special. It’s up to you to seize this opportunity or let it pass.

Lucky Day for Career: July 31

In your career, be a voice of reason without pushing beyond what’s appropriate. Respect your free will and others’ as well.

This week, pay extra attention to your family life; it’s highlighted as an important area.

Lucky Day in Love: August 2

If you’re in a relationship, involve your partner in your interactions with family and friends. This will help build a strong, lasting connection.

Lucky Day in Friendship: August 3

In social situations, make sure to both speak your mind and listen to others. Balancing these will help you find the right path forward.

Lucky Day for Career: July 29

There’s an opportunity to advance your career, but it will require more effort than usual. Decide what you want and go after it with determination.

This week feels wonderfully uplifting. Spend more time outdoors and discover hidden wisdom in your adventures.

Lucky Day in Love: August 3

Be true to yourself in love. If someone doesn’t appreciate that, it reflects their issues, not their worth. You’ll find the right love when you prioritize yourself first.

Lucky Day in Friendship: August 4

There’s an opportunity to connect with your soul tribe and soul family. Reflect on whether the people in your life genuinely care for you.

Lucky Day for Career: July 31

Focus on your own needs in your career. Don’t worry if others see this as selfish. This week is a great time for you to advance and level up.

This week’s energy is especially good for those who are family-oriented and prefer quiet activities over socializing.

Lucky Day in Love: August 3 & 4

In love, you’ll find luck, respect, and satisfaction if you believe in it. You have strong manifestation energy right now!

Lucky Day in Friendship: July 31

Choose your social time wisely. The right people will support and uplift you, while the wrong crowd might have a negative impact.

Lucky Day for Career: August 3

Focus on your career this week. It’s a good time to think about where you want to go and how you want to grow.

This week’s energy offers a chance for growth, but it’s up to you to engage with it. Your choice will either lead to transformation and progress or make you more resistant to change, so decide wisely.

Lucky Day in Love: July 29 & 31

In love, you’ll feel deeply loved and valued. Honour yourself and don’t self-sabotage when given the chance to strengthen your bond and be vulnerable with your partner.

Lucky Day in Friendship: July 29

Be selective about who you spend time with. Toxic or negative influences can bring you down, so be mindful of any red flags.

Lucky Day for Career: August 1

You’re in control of your career destiny. Embrace the opportunities that come your way, and you’ll see impressive results. You’ve got this!

This week, your energy is steady and focused. Nothing can hold you back from achieving your goals if you use your strengths wisely.

Lucky Day in Love: August 1 & 2

Be cautious in love. The astrological energy might bring people who aren’t genuine or who lie easily. Stay alert and protect your heart.

Lucky Day in Friendship: August 2

Your social life looks great this week! If you’ve been considering hosting a brunch or gathering with friends, now is the perfect time.

Lucky Day for Career: July 31

Keep progressing in your career as you have been. Major changes can wait for now. Focus on what matters to you and remove any negativity that comes your way.

This week’s energy emphasizes loyalty, not just to others but also to yourself. Reflect on whether you’re being your own best friend.

Lucky Day in Love: August 3

In love, consider if you’re staying true to your values or if you’re sacrificing your self-esteem out of loneliness. It’s important to recognize and address incompatibilities.

Lucky Day in Friendship: July 30

Your social life will be enjoyable, especially if you’re spending time with family, like at a picnic or gathering with nephews and nieces.

Lucky Day for Career: July 31

Take charge of your career and remove any limitations. Unlike horses with blinders, you need to see the full picture and understand your career landscape clearly.

This week’s energy is steady and supportive. Spending time with siblings and loved ones can bring unexpected joy.

Lucky Day in Love: August 3

In love, don’t let anyone pretend to be a partner while shifting all the responsibilities onto you. Also, be mindful of any toxic external influences from extended family.

Lucky Day in Friendship: August 4

This week, your social life isn’t the focus. Use this time to concentrate on your personal growth and development.

Lucky Day for Career: July 31

Make some bold moves in your career and step out of your comfort zone. You are defined by what you believe about yourself and your capabilities. Be your own biggest supporter!