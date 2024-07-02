Weekly Chinese Horoscope from July 1-7, 2024: Check what's in store for you

Rat (1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020) This week brings big and bold energy for you, Rat. Focus on your desires, and they will come to fruition. Read your weekly Chinese love horoscope based on your zodiac sign.(Freepik)

Lucky Day in Love: July 3

In love, balance is key. Meet your partner or love interest halfway without feeling the need to prove yourself. You don't need to overdo it.

Lucky Days in Friendship: July 4 & 5

In your social life, be more of a listener than a speaker. You'll uncover fascinating and juicy stories.

Lucky Day for Career: July 7

In your career, you hold the reins of your destiny. Use your manifestation powers confidently. You've got this!

This week's energy for you, Ox, is focused on love and finding love. Avoid those who might dampen your spirits!

Lucky Day in Love: July 7

You might find your perfect match through friends or at a barbecue party. The national holiday could also bring romance your way.

Lucky Day in Friendship: July 6

Take initiative in your social life, and you'll shine wherever you go. Make a stylish impression by putting your best foot forward.

Lucky Day for Career: July 5

In your career, show up with confidence but remember to be a team player. This collaboration can bring the best ideas to light and inspire new ones.

Tiger, this week is about recognizing your beautiful soul.

Lucky Day in Love: July 3

In love, surround yourself with relationships that uplift and empower you. Ensure new connections meet this standard.

Lucky Day in Friendship: July 5

In your social life, be yourself and let your true friends find you. Dress confidently!

Lucky Day for Career: July 7

Expect great things in your career, with new opportunities and possibly a big bonus on the horizon.

Rabbit, this week's energy is about being proactive and following your heart. Just be cautious not to be misled by trauma bonding.

Lucky Day in Love: July 2

You have the power to shape your destiny in love. Use your enhanced manifestation abilities to bring love to those close to you.

Lucky Day in Friendship: July 4

In your social life, be generous and loving. Consider hosting a house party if you haven't recently, and let the fun make you the star of the evening.

Lucky Day for Career: July 4

In your career, focus on ensuring equal pay and establishing a healthy routine to avoid burnout.

Dragon, this week's energy is about taking charge of your destiny and unleashing your creative genius.

Lucky Day in Love: July 4

In love, you'll get what you desire if you communicate clearly. If you're single, focus on setting your intentions.

Lucky Day in Friendship: July 4

In your social life, you can be the life of the party wherever you go if you choose to. What's your decision?

Lucky Day for Career: July 3

Your career is about to level up, bringing new people, projects, and mentors. Get ready for the next exciting phase!

This week's energy has a secret glow. You'll shine wherever you go, attracting more opportunities if you embrace this blessing.

Lucky Day in Love: July 2

In love, consider both the future and the present. Are they aligned, or are you spending too much time on the wrong person?

Lucky Day in Friendship: July 3

Your social life will be fantastic! If you attend a party, expect to be amazed. Just remember to bring a nice gift for the host.

Lucky Day for Career: July 5

In your career, it's time to lay the groundwork for a big project. Focus on the details now, and the project will flourish on its own.

Your energy is extra strong this week, propelling you to new heights and helping you overcome obstacles with ease.

Lucky Day in Love: July 6

In love, consider your partner holistically. Do they fit well with your family and friends? Remember, physical attraction has its limits.

Lucky Day in Friendship: July 7

In your social life, expect to find great conversation partners wherever you go. Be open to new experiences and let the world pleasantly surprise you.

Lucky Day for Career: July 7

At your work front, it's an ideal time to try something new or add a fresh twist to an old idea. Draw inspiration from art, music, movies, and more.

This week's energy is unusual and still, making you feel strange. You're about to enter a new phase, so pay attention to signs and synchronicities.

Lucky Day in Love: July 7

In love, remember that your unique needs and desires are valid. If someone doesn't align with them, it doesn't mean they're a bad person. Let your soul guide you to the right partner.

Lucky Day in Friendship: July 7

Your social life will be fantastic this week! If you attend a wedding or baby shower, expect lots of fun, games, and maybe some juicy gossip.

Lucky Day for Career: July 7

In your career, it's a great time to consider expanding your horizons, possibly through further study. Journal your thoughts and dream big.

This week's energy urges you to let go of what no longer serves you and stay true to your roots.

Lucky Day in Love: July 7

In love, have fun and keep things light this week. Save serious discussions for later and focus on building your bond through enjoyment.

Lucky Day in Friendship: July 6

In your social life, listen more than you speak. You'll gain intriguing insights. Consider hosting a house party to gather loved ones and friends for a good time.

Lucky Day for Career: July 5

In your career, maintain your responsibilities as usual. You'll be on track as long as you stay on top of things.

This week's energy is holistic for you. Focus on your well-being and that of your community and the world at large, and you'll thrive.

Lucky Day in Love: July 7

In love, consider taking a step back to evaluate your needs, desires, and goals. Follow your soul's calling; focusing on other areas of life instead of love is okay. Trust that everything will align in due time.

Lucky Day in Friendship: July 2

Your social life will be vibrant this week! Expect good friends, engaging conversations, and enjoyable moments over martinis.

Lucky Day for Career: July 3

In your career, unleash your creativity and let your inner genius shine. Embrace learning and growth, and take pride in how far you've come.

This week's energy is about acknowledging your inner strength and finding your place in the world.

Lucky Day in Love: July 4

In love, don't lose hope, even if finding the right person feels daunting. Address old wounds with a therapist to clear space for healthy relationships.

Lucky Day in Friendship: July 5

Your social life will be exceptional this week, with supportive friends always by your side. Embrace your good fortune and witness magical moments unfold.

Lucky Day for Career: July 7

In your career, dare to try something new and boldly pursue your ambitions. Challenge yourself to dream big and test your limits.

This week, you have a determined energy that empowers you to achieve anything you desire. Your manifestation abilities are potent!

Lucky Day in Love: July 7

In love, think holistically and spend time with your closest friends. Socializing with them may lead you closer to meeting your soulmate.

Lucky Day in Friendship: July 7

Step out of your social comfort zone. Be spontaneous and suggest new ideas. An impromptu trip with your best friends could be exactly what you need!

Lucky Day for Career: July 2 & 3

Your career is on the brink of exciting changes. Prepare for this new phase and let your creativity flow with fresh ideas. You're well-equipped for success!