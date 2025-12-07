Weekly Horoscope Libra, December 7-13, 2025: Manifest your goals with number 3

Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, be sensitive towards the people around you Expect surprises in the relationship, and ensure utmost dedication at work. Financial issues will come up. Your health will also develop complications. Libra Weekly Horoscope: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Have a week packed with romance. Keep the professional life engaged and productive. Both health and wealth will have issues this week.

Libra Love Horoscope This Week

The relationship demands more communication. Some long-distance relationships may fail to take off. Females who find the love affair toxic may also prefer coming out of it in the second part of the week. Some love affairs will demand more time, and it is also crucial to value the personal space of the partner. You may also plan a romantic vacation this weekend. The second part of the week is crucial for married females, as a third person will interfere in the family life, which will lead to complications.

Libra Career Horoscope This Week

Keep a watch on the team members, as a coworker will play politics against you. This will seriously impact your reputation at the workplace. IT, healthcare, hospitality, architecture, automobile, and animation professionals will see opportunities to move abroad. It is also good to give up egos while being a part of team projects. Businessmen can consider this week as auspicious to launch ventures and expand their business to foreign destinations. Students waiting for admission to foreign universities may be successful.

Libra Money Horoscope This Week

Minor monetary issues will come up this week. You should cut down on unwanted expenditure. There will be monetary disputes with siblings. It is good to avoid property-related discussions, especially in the first part of the week. Females need to be careful while lending a big amount to someone, as there can be issues in getting it back. Businessmen may raise funds this week.

Libra Health Horoscope This Week

Females may complain about sleeplessness, acidity, and digestion issues in the second part of the week. It is also good to keep a watch on the diet. Skip sugar and also food items rich in oil and grease. Instead, consume more vegetables and fruits. Be careful while climbing the staircase and boarding a bus in the second part of the week.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)