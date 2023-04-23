Weekly Horoscope Aquarius, April 23-29 2023 predicts romantic fortune

Weekly horoscope prediction says, find Your Balance with Aquarius’s Heartening Horoscope this Week!

Aquarius, the Water-Bearer is here with a heartening horoscope for the upcoming week! A bundle of surprises, new experiences and some heartfelt revelations are likely in store for all Aquarians.﻿

It’s time to balance and prioritize all areas of life with utmost love and attention, as we explore an opportunity-laden journey ahead. In the days ahead, our focus should be on optimism and renewal. Opportunities abound, and we must tap into them with creativity, fortitude, and curiosity.

Aquarius Love Horoscope:

Relationships, romance, and love are strongly supported this week. Whether in new or existing relationships, we are asked to focus on mutual trust and stability, so both parties feel the connection deepening and blooming in no time. The invitation is also to listen closely and practice empathy, while celebrating our feelings. Passion, pleasure, and flirtation will remain an exciting aspect of our romantic journeys.

Aquarius Career Horoscope:

New doors of opportunity and creative outlets await Aquarians this week! Projects will progress swiftly and efficiently as we receive needed support and collaboration to reach success. These achievements are likely to be a testament of our grit, patience, and tenacity. We can rest assured in the knowledge that these areas of life are being taken care of and appreciated.

Aquarius Money Horoscope:

With the chance of sudden windfalls in the week ahead, financial freedom is a viable reality for all Aquarians. Making prudent investments, whether of time or money, is encouraged, as our finances can benefit from careful, strategic planning. Luck and fortune come in strange ways, and Aquarians must be mindful to act with alertness and clarity.

Aquarius Health Horoscope:

A week to deeply replenish our physical, mental, and emotional wellbeing! Aquarians are invited to connect with their environment and natural elements in ways that restore their peace and fill them with renewed energy. Stress and fatigue can be a sign of overwork, so finding sustainable habits and slowing down our inner clock should be the goal.﻿

Aquarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical

Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel

Symbol: Water carrier

Element: Air

Body Part: Ankles & Legs

Sign Ruler: Uranus

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

