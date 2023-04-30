Weekly Horoscope Aquarius, April 30- May 6, 2023 predicts a week of financial gain

Weekly horoscope prediction says, get out of your comfort zone and achieve success on multiple levels.

It's Aquarius season, so get ready to embrace big dreams and reach out for success this week. This is a time for being daring, as change and development are on the horizon.

This week's Aquarius horoscope will have you seeing the bigger picture with exciting developments ahead. As Aquarius season arrives, it's time to lean into your strengths. Open yourself up to big opportunities, as success may be coming from unlikely sources.

﻿Aquarius Love Horoscope:

Open up and be brave when it comes to love this week. Single Aquarians will benefit from the unpredictability in their romantic life, but the only way to see positive changes is to put yourself out there. For attached Aquarians, a soulmate connection will spark surprise and joy this week, as it may bring to light that an ordinary friendship is actually much more than that.

Aquarius Career Horoscope:

Aquarius career this week has plenty of rewards up for grabs, as well as a variety of paths. Whether you are looking to switch roles or simply land that big promotion, the end of the week will offer the necessary power boost for success. Career related developments should focus on adding extra layers to what you can offer your team, by investing your time and energy in something innovative. Sticking with their existing course of action and being wary of changes can provide Aquarius with the stability and growth they desire.

Aquarius Money Horoscope:

With some prudent financial decisions, this could be a lucrative week for Aquarius. Use your money savvy skills and take risks as new sources of income and projects arise. Consider teaming up with other zodiac signs and combining efforts, as this will bring big gains your way.

Aquarius Health Horoscope:

Make the most of Aquarius season and use this time to get into healthy habits. Utilize the unique energy of Aquarius and find balance between mind, body and spirit. Get enough rest and spend quality time outdoors this week to reset and replenish.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical

Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel

Symbol: Water carrier

Element: Air

Body Part: Ankles & Legs

Sign Ruler: Uranus

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

