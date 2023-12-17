Weekly Horoscope Aquarius, Dec 17-23, 2023 predicts productive love life

Aquarius – (20th January to 18th February)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, You have a positive attitude, always!

Handle the relationship issues gently to keep the love life going. Professionally you are good and productive. Be careful about both finances and health.

The love life is productive and intact this week. Despite the challenges, you will see a happy professional life. Handle wealth smartly while health is mostly good this week.

Aquarius Love Horoscope This Week

This week has been productive in terms of love. While all the past issues will be resolved, no serious trouble will erupt in your love life. Some long-distance relationships that were passing through serious crises will see positive results. Open communication is crucial in every love life and also avoid delving into the past. Instead live in the present and plan for the future. Surprise gifts and a romantic vacation can do wonders for you.

Aquarius Career Horoscope This Week

Be careful to not lose your temper at the office. Stay in the good book of the management and ensure you accomplish all the tasks within the deadline. Team leaders and managers should take the team into confidence and must also be impartial. Your creative ideas will play a big role in making the business a success. Be open to criticism and show a willingness to learn from past mistakes. Entrepreneurs will see new opportunities to invest and this will in good results in the future.

Aquarius Money Horoscope This Week

Handle wealth with extra care. Despite getting a good income, it is crucial to save the wealth for the rainy day. You may buy electronic devices this week but do not invest in real estate or buy a vehicle. A sibling would need financial help and you may provide it. Stay away from large-scale investments including speculative business as the horoscope warns about it.

Aquarius Health Horoscope This Week

You need to be careful about the routine and exercise needs to be a part of your life. Skip both alcohol and tobacco. While you replace the aerated drinks with fresh juice, it is also crucial to have a menu rich in fruits and vegetables. Seniors may develop sleep-related issues.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical

Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel

Symbol: Water carrier

Element: Air

Body Part: Ankles & Legs

Sign Ruler: Uranus

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON