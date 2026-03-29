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    Weekly Horoscope Aquarius, March 29-April 4, 2026: Business may launch a new venture

    Aquarius Weekly Horoscope: Businessmen looking to expand their trade may find funds through promoters.

    Published on: Mar 29, 2026 4:08 AM IST
    By Dr J.N Pandey
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    Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19)

    Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, No challenge will upset you

    New love, fabulous office life, strong financial status & good health are the highlights of this week. Settle issues in love and prove your professional mettle.

    Aquarius Horoscope Weekly: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)
    Aquarius Horoscope Weekly: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

    Take steps to settle issues in the love affair. Be careful to accomplish all assigned professional tasks. Prosperity permits smart investments. Health is also fine this week.

    Aquarius Love Horoscope This Week

    Value the relationship. Consider spending more time with the lover. You need to be careful about the statements and gesture. There will also be hiccups associated with the attitude of the lover. Single natives can pick up the first part of the week to propose and receive a positive response. You may also patch up with the ex-lover who had broken up on ego issues. Married natives have higher chances of getting pregnant.

    Aquarius Career Horoscope This Week

    Minor issues may come up while handling a crucial project. You may receive help from seniors to settle this. Office politics may play spoilsport in the second half of the week. Students waiting for admission to foreign universities may expect positive news. Businessmen may launch a new venture, and the second part of the week is also good to consider expansion of trade to new territories. There will also be government assistance in launching a new trade that will bring wealth in the future.

    Aquarius Money Horoscope This Week

    Wealth will come in. However, your priority should be to save for the rainy day. There will be minor issues associated with the property within the family. A speculative business is a good option to invest but you need to learn about it to be successful. Your friend or sibling will help in crucial hours. Some females will buy a new house or renovate the current one. Businessmen looking to expand their trade may find funds through promoters.

    Aquarius Health Horoscope This Week

    You may go for morning or evening walks, as this would improve your blood circulation and improve your fitness considerably. There can be minor oral health issues that will require you to visit a dentist. There will be complications associated with the eyes, and children may also consult an expert for viral fever. It is good to drink plenty of water and consume food rich in proteins and vitamins.

    Aquarius Sign Attributes

    • Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical
    • Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel
    • Symbol: Water carrier
    • Element: Air
    • Body Part: Ankles & Legs
    • Sign Ruler: Uranus
    • Lucky Day: Saturday
    • Lucky Color: Navy Blue
    • Lucky Number: 22
    • Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

    Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

    • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
    • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
    • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
    • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

    By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

    Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

    Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

    E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

    Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

    • Dr J.N Pandey
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Dr J.N Pandey

      Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.Read More

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    Read today’s Horoscope daily predictions along with the Festival Calendar 2026, powerful angel numbers,and the meaning of Sagittarius, Leo, Virgo all other zodiac signs
    News/Astrology/Horoscope/Weekly Horoscope Aquarius, March 29-April 4, 2026: Business May Launch A New Venture

    Choose sun sign to read horoscope

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    Aquarius HoroscopeAquarius
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