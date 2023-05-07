Weekly Horoscope Aquarius, May 7-13, 2023 predicts a romantic journey

Weekly horoscope prediction says, make a Move and Make the Most of the Moment

It’s time to embrace new opportunities and break out of the daily monotony! You will have to tap into your courage and face your fears if you are to really move ahead in life.

You will have to tap into your inner courage and face your fears if you are to really move ahead in life. It's time to come out of the monotonous routine and embrace the opportunities life offers. As a result, you'll be rewarded with lots of joy and new experiences. Be bold and explore your boundaries this week and use your resourcefulness to go for the gusto.

Aquarius Love Horoscope This Week:

Your willingness to try out new ideas this week can make all the difference. Whether you are in a relationship or single, now is the time to be brave and express your feelings. Be daring and ask that special someone for a date, don't let fear get in the way of the romantic spark. You need to open yourself up to true intimacy, be brave enough to have vulnerable moments. Dare to dream, you may surprise yourself!

Aquarius Career Horoscope This Week:

Don’t be hesitant to apply yourself, you’re on a roll! Hard work pays off, use this week as an opportunity to get noticed for all your dedication. Move up the career ladder, break away from traditional paths, think outside the box and take on a creative project. If a new opportunity comes your way, don’t miss out! Your strong spirit of innovation can be used to great effect and be beneficial in your current career trajectory.

Aquarius Money Horoscope This Week:

Make sure you find ways to control unnecessary expenses and manage your budget wisely. Have your money working for you instead of against you. Stick to a financial plan, stay disciplined and avoid impulsive spending. You don’t need to make extravagant purchases to show you have financial savvy. Pay attention to your income sources, ensure all debt payments are made on time and your overall financial situation should start looking up in no time.

Aquarius Health Horoscope This Week:

Put your worries and tensions aside, prioritize yourself, get outdoors and relax. Go on a mini getaway to destress. Exercise your body and mind to relax and get rid of built-up anxiety. Find a form of activity that you actually enjoy and let it help you free yourself from all stress. Clear your mind and practice mindfulness for peace of mind. Tune out the negativity, invest in your own wellness, be conscious of the positive energies and watch your overall wellbeing flourish.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical

Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel

Symbol: Water carrier

Element: Air

Body Part: Ankles & Legs

Sign Ruler: Uranus

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

