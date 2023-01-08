Weekly Horoscope Cancer, 8-15 January 2023: Expect twists and turns

CANCER (Jun22-Jul 22)

This week could be a good one for you in terms of building your financial security. Weekly Astrological Predictions says, there can be a monetary uptick, a source of contentment and stability. You need to buckle down and establish priorities for your career to flourish. You'll have plenty of chances to learn new things and advance in your field, making your future bright. If you're a native Cancer, this is a fantastic week for love life. Despite this, your family's relationship may be less stable this week. Taking the initiative at home could do wonders for the family's overall harmony. Healthier diets can positively affect immune function and are therefore recommended. Being healthy can be as simple as keeping tabs on your eating and living routines. Cancerians can expect to hear from a long-lost friend, and social gatherings will be lively. You might consult an expert for help with a personal issue. A real estate deal could help your savings in the long run.

Cancer Finance This Week

Financial stability appears possible for native Cancers this week. You'll also be in a position to make wise financial investments. Partnership firms can look forward to a prosperous time as they gain customers' trust and close deals at a high rate of return.

Cancer Family This Week

You'll need patience and focus on the home front this week. Some of your relatives may have something against you and may take property battle to court. Try to avoid disputes at all costs. Instead, imagine things from their vantage point and own up to your part in the situation.

Cancer Career This Week

Relationships with higher-ups at work are likely to improve this week, which is good news for your career. So even if this week's scheduled meetings don't go as smoothly as you'd hoped, they'll still turn out well.

Cancer Health This Week

It is recommended that you make an effort to create a regular plan for your entire week. Including stretching for at least 15 minutes, once a week will benefit you immensely. Plan out if you want to do more this week, Cancerians.

Cancer Love Life This Week

Your significant other may remain in a good mood and eager to spend time with you this week. Plan on going on an adventure or attending a social event together. If you're single, a potential suitor might want to set up a date with you soon.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Crimson

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

