Weekly Horoscope Cancer, February 26- 4 March, 2023: Expect modest gains

CANCER (Jun22-Jul 22) Weekly Astrological Predictions says, cancer natives may feel very assured this week. Soon, you'll be able to begin making plans to either construct or acquire a new residence. A systematic approach to enacting business plans is recommended. Yoga, a healthy diet, and regular exercise could be the key to maintaining a healthy body and a positive outlook on life. Your home life may be bumpy and call for tactful responses. Your chances of getting a promotion could be diminished if you let laziness get the better of you. Pressures at work may make it necessary to put your romantic plans on hold. Your partner's annoyance may cause tension in your relationship. Plan a relaxing getaway with your partner where you can both unwind and forget about your worries. It's a good idea for students and new employees to think about expanding their skill sets.

Cancer Finance This Week

Almost imperceptibly, your financial situation begins to improve. You might see some progress in your financial situation this week, and you'll be happy with the results. Recent investments might also prove to be lucrative.

Cancer Family This Week

Some Geminis might get frustrated by radical domestic upheaval. A kid in the family may ask for something pricey; you should give it some serious thought before giving in. It would help if you gave them sound advice.

Cancer Career This Week

Cancerians, You may feel a slight loss of the drive you've had for your job up until this point. Try to divert your attention elsewhere this week instead of using your brain for no good reason. Sales managers could feel dejected if they don't meet their quotas this week.

Cancer Health This Week

You are more likely to enjoy a healthy lifestyle. Cycling and jogging are two examples of physically demanding sports that could help you stay in shape. You could try spirituality if you want to calm your thoughts and increase your focus.

Cancer Love Life This Week

People who are single are likely to meet someone exciting in the next few weeks. There may be a lot of love and passion. But you might need to be careful about what you do, or it could mess up your perfect love life.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

