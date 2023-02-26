Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for February 26, 2023

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

A new business venture appears promising, so go ahead with it. You may feel ignored in a family get-together and spoil your mood. Possession of a new property is indicated for some. Your gut feeling about a financial issue may get you into hot waters, so don’t be rash. Health is likely to deteriorate due to your negligence. Plans for travel may be shot down by others.

Love Focus: You may get deeply involved with someone on the romantic front, who shares your tastes and preferences.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Red

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Things progress excellently at workplace. Good advice from a family member will work wonders for you. Ensure your vehicle is in sound mechanical condition before undertaking a long journey. You will be able to complete all paperwork for developing a property. Worries on the financial front are set to increase. A wrong medicine can cause problems, so take care.

Love Focus: You may take the initiative of discussing your future with the one you love.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Yellow

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Saving money is likely to become a priority in view of a future event. Those feeling unwell will show quick recovery. You may hold ill will against someone at work. You are likely to take an active part in a family do and gain popularity. If you are travelling for leisure, you can expect the time of your life. Something new for the house is likely to be purchased. Someone may be all praise for you on the social front.

Love Focus: Romance may have to be put on hold.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Dark Gray

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

You will need to remain alert to seize a promising opportunity materializing on the professional front. Some investments may not give expected returns. You are likely to help out spouse in her plans. This is a good time to set out on a pilgrimage. Someone you have helped out will extend full support to you in your hour of need. Your love for junk food can play havoc with your system, so desist from it.

Love Focus: You can get adamant regarding something and spoil a romantic evening out.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Dark Green

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Luck favours you on the financial front as money comes to you. Dietary control will become important to keep healthy. Haste makes waste, remember this at work and don’t indulge in short cuts. Homemakers may focus on giving the home a facelift. Long distance travellers will find commuting difficult. You will be able to get the approval of authority for developing your property.

Love Focus: Serious differences may crop up with partner on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Purple

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Your efforts on the financial front are likely to add substantially to your wealth. Someone may try to be one up on you at work, so be ready to counter it. Changes made on the home front will be to your liking. Property matters are likely to be decided in your favour. You will manage to remain regular in your workouts and come back in shape. Risk on the road is writ in large capitals, so exercise caution.

Love Focus: Your overbearing nature is likely to put a strain on your relationship.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Magenta

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

You will soon reach peak physical fitness by keeping up your workout routine. A previous investment is likely to mature and bring you into big money. You are likely to be praised for excellent showing on the professional front. Problems are foreseen for those travelling by road. Some of you are likely to get a good bargain on property. Something important may be achieved on the academic front. Tensions can mar peace at home and get you all upset.

Love Focus: Those seeking love may have to be prepared to go to any length for it.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Dark Sky Blue

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Don’t leave money matters to someone else, handle them yourself. Your physical fitness and stamina will help you get selected for a sporting event. An interesting travelling companion is likely to make a long journey short. Property matters will be resolved amicably. Business that seemed down in the dumps will start looking up for some business persons. Your reluctance for change can irritate family members.

Love Focus: Your romantic endeavours are likely to get positive results.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Saffron

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

You are set to grow financially stronger. You will need to eat right, if you want to remain healthy. You will make a great plan for the family, but take their opinion first as they may have other ideas. Good company will make a long journey fun. Returns from property may not be as much as expected. Some difficulties on the work front will be successfully tackled.

Love Focus: Your loving gestures to someone are likely to be reciprocated.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: White

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

You will have to boost your income, if you don’t want to face financial constraints. You will be careful in health matters and enjoy total fitness. A senior at work may start reposing full faith in your abilities. Spouse may appear exceptionally cheerful and brighten up your mood. Someone is likely to upstage you socially. A leisure drive will work wonders for those feeling out of sorts.

Love Focus: Expressing your inner feelings is likely to create a special bond with lover.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Red

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

You will enjoy good health by sticking to your routine and eschewing junk food. Monetarily, you may find the day moderate. Issues that were disturbing you mentally at work are likely to disappear. A difference of opinion threatens to cause tensions at home. A new location may not seem as exciting as it initially appeared. This is the time to keep your options open, as this approach may benefit you.

Love Focus: Lover may not seem too chirpy today, find out why.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Saffron

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

You may feel reluctant to part with your money, even if it is for a genuine reason. Avoiding junk food and controlling your diet will lead you towards total health. Decisions on the work front are not likely to be in your favour. Some of you may plan a short vacation. You are likely to receive an exciting piece of news today. Being helpful around the house will be appreciated.

Love Focus: You may find lover’s interest waning on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Pink

