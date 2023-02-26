Weekly Horoscope Gemini, February 26- 4 March 2023: Slight loss is indicated

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21) Weekly Astrological Predictions says, geminis, you'll realize some of your financial goals soon because of your reliable source of income. This week, important decisions could be made, such as which car or motorcycle to buy. A strong immune system could be useful for avoiding allergies and maintaining fitness. Maintaining a calm and relaxing environment at home may bring peace to your life. They may probably throw a big party in your honour. On the other hand, your romantic prospects may be dim. You should watch out for your partner's flirtatious actions because they may cause problems in your relationship. You might have trouble keeping to professional commitments. Getting ahead at work necessitates maximizing your output. The prospect of a worry-free and financially rewarding trip abroad with no out-of-pocket costs may appeal to you. You may soon find a house in an ideal location. The students who follow their study plans will have an advantage over their classmates and rivals.

Gemini Finance This Week

Prosperous finances may soon be the norm for Gemini. Having multiple sources of income can help you get by financially and pay down your debts. With the money you've been making from your company, you might be able to afford the house of your dreams soon.

Gemini Family This Week

The home front looks promising for Gemini natives. As a result of your selfless nature, your loved ones may find great joy in you. Your kids may probably enjoy the good vibes, and that could even help your relationships.

Gemini Career This Week

Geminis might face some work-related issues this week. If you've been putting off your duties in favour of more pleasurable activities, you may find that you need to work harder than usual this week. You and your superiors may not get along.

Gemini Health This Week

Geminis, you are likely to be in good health. There may be no illnesses that keep you from doing your normal things. Taking part in sports every day might be good for your overall health.

Gemini Love Life This Week

Let your partner take the reins this week and set the agenda for the two of you. It will all work out for the best and be a source of great joy, so don't fret. This week, try being completely honest with each other about everything.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

