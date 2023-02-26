Weekly Horoscope Scorpio, February 26- 4 March, 2023: Good week for business

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22) Weekly Astrological Prediction says, there's no pressing need to plan anything out of the ordinary for this week. To get the most out of this week, just let things unfold as they will. Your romantic life may be perfect, Scorpios. Married couples may strengthen their connection by devoting more time to one another. Your image in the workplace is set to sparkle. A promotion could come your way and, with it, a pay increase. You might lean toward religious observances and physical activities as means to inner calm and complete health. You'll gain the love and respect of your older sibling and have their backing. The door to additional revenue streams has been opened. If your financial situation is dire, you should seek the advice of a professional. A dream Trip may get postponed indefinitely. The sale or purchase of real estate may not yield a profit. Students may not realize it now, but things will always work out with the right intentions.

Scorpio Finance This Week

It could be a good week for Scorpios who do business in other countries. Through astute stock and share trading, you could keep your finances stable and even improve them. As a result of a recent deal or investment, some may have the financial wherewithal to repay any outstanding debts.

Scorpio Family This Week

Scorpios may find their happiest moments at home, surrounded by family and friends. If everyone in the family tries to pay attention, peace and unity are in sight. You'll be able to explore new realms and experience sensations that add spice to your life.

Scorpio Career This Week

The professional front has been very active this week. If your superiors are pleased with your performance, you may finally get that long-awaited promotion. You might be invited to join the group's innermost circle.

Scorpio Health This Week

Scorpios may need some time off to recharge their batteries. You might improve your health by doing this. The health benefits of a high-fibre diet are numerous. Potential long-term gains from yoga practice are worth exploring.

Scorpio Love Life This Week

Scorpios have a good chance of meeting a fascinating new person and starting a romantic relationship with them. Weekend getaways and romantic candlelight dinners are great ways to strengthen your relationship with your significant other.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

