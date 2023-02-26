Weekly Horoscope Capricorn, February 26- 4 March, 2023: Stars predicts a positiv

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21) Capricorns, your home life gives off an energetic vibe. Weekly Astrological Prediction says, you'll be able to unwind at home amongst your loved ones of all ages. Potentially beneficial to health. Possible positive outcomes include increased energy and happiness. Although you may experience some temporary financial success this week, your consistent efforts will ultimately lead you to success. Utilize the current favourable circumstances. Your romantic life, on the other hand, is probably getting boring. If you want to enjoy greater intimacy with your partner and spice things up, you might want to give your relationship a fresh start. If you're serious about finding a job, it shouldn't take you long if you put in the necessary effort. Don't wait around; accept the best deal you can. If your company is willing to foot the bill for your international business trip, you'll be able to meet interesting people. The financial gains in real estate deals may exceed your expectations this week. Students should stress the importance of having fun while going about their daily activities, as this will lead to positive outcomes in and of itself.

Capricorn Finance This Week

This week is prime for the kind of deals that can completely transform the financial lives of self-employed people. This week, a friend who owes you money will pay you back. Additionally, you should be careful with your money this week.

Capricorn Family This Week

A young Capricorn family member is likely to be accepted to a university abroad, bringing much happiness and excitement to the whole clan. People who have older siblings and could benefit from their advice will receive it.

Capricorn Career This Week

For those who recently lost their jobs, this week brings hope. Getting laid off might have caught you off guard, but you should find work again soon. Awards for accomplishments are possible for those who know the right people.

Capricorn Health This Week

Capricorns, you can thank your health-conscious lifestyle for your long and fruitful life. Physical activity like swimming and jogging may help you maintain a healthy body and mind. Core strength and mental relaxation are both benefits of practising yoga asanas.

Capricorn Love Life This Week

If you feel like your partner is withdrawing emotionally, you might be at your wit's end. Find a happy medium between your significant other's wants and your own.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Weekly Forecast for 26th Feb to 4th March 2023

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

