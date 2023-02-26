Weekly Horoscope Libra, February 26- 4 March 2023: Some family disputes

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23) Weekly Astrological Predictions says, the scales will tip this week in Libra's favour. If your superiors see that you can take on more at work, they may promote you or increase your salary. If you avoid getting sick, either physically or psychologically, you may enjoy good health, abundant wealth, and both. The work experience you've listed on your profile is impressive. When it comes to romance, newlyweds are likely to spend quality time apart during their action-packed honeymoon. Yet, it may be wise to monitor your financial situation. You may be experiencing some turmoil at home. Oftentimes, young children require guidance in improving their behaviour. Taking the family on a trip to an exotic location is costly and stressful. There can be no property transaction at this time due to an impasse. In the classroom, students may have an abundance of vitality, allowing them to finish their assignments in record time.

Libra Finance This Week

Libras may receive a payment that had been held up until this week. Excitement is great, but it's important to keep your cool because it can cause you to make bad investment choices. Having a keen understanding of business will be crucial to your success as a business owner.

Libra Family This Week

This week, you and your younger siblings may grow apart. You may be responsible for the rift that has caused you to become estranged from your loved ones. The silver lining is that this time apart won't last forever.

Libra Career This Week

This week, you can expect even more fruitful professional outcomes due to your superior skills and performance. You'll breeze through the goals you've set for yourself, which will undoubtedly ease some stress. It would be best if you were wary of coworkers who try to steal the spotlight from your efforts.

Libra Health This Week

There's a chance that your positive outlook is helping your health. Maintaining physical fitness is most likely to be achieved through a combination of a healthy diet and regular exercise. Calm and relaxation are great side effects of practising yoga.

Libra Love Life This Week

A romantic relationship for Virgos is likely to be satisfying, and the two of you may even wish to spend more time together. During a romantic getaway, you and your partner may have some alone time. Your bonds are likely to grow stronger.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

