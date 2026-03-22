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    Weekly Horoscope Cancer, March 22-28, 2026: The cosmic shifts mark a turning point in career

    Cancer Weekly Horoscope: A steady, calm week brings chance to organize daily life and mend small problems.

    Updated on: Mar 22, 2026 4:08 AM IST
    By Dr J.N Pandey
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    Cancer (Jun 22-Jul 22)

    Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, calm heart guides practical choices this week

    You feel steady energy; small steps bring clearer plans, friends help, and family support lifts your spirits toward achievable goals and gentle progress this week.

    Cancer Horoscope Weekly: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.
    Cancer Horoscope Weekly: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

    A steady, calm week brings chance to organize daily life and mend small problems. Focus on simple routines, clear talk with loved ones, and patient work. New ideas may appear; test them slowly. Financial choices look safe if you avoid quick promises and trust yourself.

    Cancer Love Horoscope This Week
    Take small, kind steps toward deeper understanding with loved ones. Speak gently and listen more than you talk. If single, meet people through family or community events; a new friendship could gently grow. In a relationship, show care with simple acts, plan a quiet moment together, and avoid harsh words. Patience, honesty, and small surprises help love feel steady and safe this week.

    Cancer Career Horoscope This Week
    At work, steady effort brings good results. Focus on one task at a time and finish what you start. Ask for help when a task feels big; colleagues will support you. New small responsibilities can lead to trust from leaders. Stay organized, write clear notes, and meet deadlines. Avoid office gossip and keep calm in meetings. Use simple planning to make your week feel productive and well balanced. Celebrate small wins and rest when needed.

    Cancer Money Horoscope This Week
    Money matters stay steady if you plan carefully. Make a simple list of bills and savings goals. Avoid big purchases this week unless necessary. Small savings add up- skip a few extra treats to save. If someone asks to borrow money, think twice and set clear terms. Look for small ways to earn extra, like helping a neighbor or selling unused items. Keep records and review them before spending, and plan one small reward.

    Cancer Health Horoscope This Week
    Your health looks stable; simple care helps a lot. Follow a regular sleep schedule and drink enough water every day. Gentle walking or light stretching will lift your mood and energy. Eat mainly fresh vegetables, fruits, grains, and dairy — keep meals regular. Avoid heavy sweets and fried foods this week. Take short pauses during work to breathe and rest your eyes. Small healthy steps now prevent bigger issues later, and smile more each day.

    ﻿Cancer Sign Attributes

    • Strength: Intuitive, Practical, Kind, Energetic, Artsy, Dedicated, Benevolent, Caring
    • Weakness: Insatiable, Possessive, Prudish
    • Symbol: Crab
    • Element: Water
    • Body Part: Stomach & Breast
    • Sign Ruler: Moon
    • Lucky Day: Monday
    • Lucky Color: White
    • Lucky Number: 2
    • Lucky Stone: Pearl

    Cancer Sign Compatibility Chart

    • Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
    • Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
    • Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
    • Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

    By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

    Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

    Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

    E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

    Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

    • Dr J.N Pandey
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Dr J.N Pandey

      Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.Read More

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    News/Astrology/Horoscope/Weekly Horoscope Cancer, March 22-28, 2026: The Cosmic Shifts Mark A Turning Point In Career

    Choose sun sign to read horoscope

    Aries HoroscopeAries
    Taurus HoroscopeTaurus
    Gemini HoroscopeGemini
    Cancer HoroscopeCancer
    Leo HoroscopeLeo
    Virgo HoroscopeVirgo
    Libra HoroscopeLibra
    Scorpio HoroscopeScorpio
    Sagittarius HoroscopeSagittarius
    Capricorn HoroscopeCapricorn
    Aquarius HoroscopeAquarius
    Pisces HoroscopePisces
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