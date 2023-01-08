Weekly Horoscope Capricorn, 8-15 January 2023: New projects

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

The odds favour Capricorn natives this week, so they should do well in their endeavours. Weekly Astrological Prediction says, a new position or project will become much more transparent to working professionals. Doing well professionally may be easier now. Don't come off as arrogant and cocky at the office. Capricorns in the business world can advance through collaborations. Don't be taken aback if your significant other extends a surprise invitation. Start your week by chugging down homemade coconut water or fresh fruit juices. You might be able to improve your overall health and well-being. You will succeed in your endeavours to learn at a distance and discover new fields. Consider taking a course to learn a new language or improve your existing skills. Some inheriting is expected to reap benefits from the family estate. If there is disagreement about dividing property, try to resolve it amicably. In addition, at home, you need to maintain a positive attitude and be flexible. A stubborn attitude would only spark more tension at home.

Capricorn Finance This Week

It will be easy sailing for businesspeople, with lucrative results. Your partnership with your business associate will strengthen as a result. Your best bet for making money is to expand your operations internationally.

Capricorn Family This Week

You and your loved ones may have divergent viewpoints. Attempting to avoid a fight or disagreement with relatives at this time is highly recommended. Instead of acting impulsively in these situations, try conversing with the other person.

Capricorn Career This Week

Those in senior positions are more likely to give Capricorns some authority and power. The goals set for the week should be reasonable. Put together a well-organized filing system to facilitate efficient work processes. The timing of your crucial meetings this week is perfect.

Capricorn Health This Week

You may significantly increase your metabolism after challenging your body with sports, marathons, cycling, and other forms of exercise. To keep yourselves properly hydrated, you should consume large quantities of water.

Capricorn Love Life This Week

Single people this week may find themselves the centre of attention for a new acquaintance. Allow yourself to trust them more. It could be the start of something romantic. Committed Capricorn natives will be eager to pop the question this week.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Maroon

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

