Weekly Horoscope Capricorn, Dec 17-23,2023 predicts financial disputes this week
Read Capricorn weekly horoscope for Dec 17-23, 2023 to know your Weekly astrological predictions.
Capricorn – (22nd December to 19th January)
Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Risk is your companion
A happy love life, busy professional life, stable financial status& good health are the highlights of the week. Do not take risks in health-related issues.
Have a balanced personal and professional life this week. While your love life will be intact, the office tasks will be completed on time. Settle the financial issues within the family. You will also enjoy good health this week.
Capricorn Love Horoscope This Week
Be careful to not indulge in unpleasant discussions. While it is crucial you settle every dispute in no time, be careful to not let a third person make decisions in your relationship. Single Capricorn natives will be lucky to find a new love and embrace the relationship with happiness. You may come across the ex-flame by the middle of the week and will also settle the old disputes. However, ensure it does not affect your present love life or marital security.
Capricorn Career Horoscope This Week
No professional hiccup will be there and this also gives more opportunities to meet the target. Some Capricorns will be switching the job this week for a better package. Those who are keen to put down the paper can do it in the first half of the day and you can expect interview calls in a day or two. Be cordial with your coworkers this week as you will need their assistance in accomplishing the tasks. Businessmen can launch new ideas that are too experimental without any apprehension.
Capricorn Money Horoscope This Week
Consider settling all financial disputes this week. Some lucky Capricorns will inherit a part of the property. You may also win a legal dispute which will save money. There will be no major financial trouble and you can also expect a hike in the salary. Businessmen will receive funds to expand the trade to new territories.
Capricorn Health Horoscope This Week
Though your health will be generally good, those Capricorns with cardiac issues need to be careful. Seniors may develop respiratory issues and sleep-related problems will also be common. Pregnant females must avoid riding a two-wheeler. Be very particular about your diet. If the doctor has suggested you not eat certain food items, try to stay away from them and maintain the diet prescribed to you.
Capricorn Sign Attributes
- Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic
- Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious
- Symbol: Goat
- Element: Earth
- Body Part: Bones & Skin
- Sign Ruler: Saturn
- Lucky Day: Saturday
- Lucky Color: Grey
- Lucky Number: 4
- Lucky Stone: Amethyst
Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
- Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
- Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
- Less compatibility: Aries, Libra
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
Website: https://www.cyberastro.com
E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com
Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857