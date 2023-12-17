Weekly Horoscope Capricorn, Dec 17-23,2023 predicts financial disputes this week

Capricorn – (22nd December to 19th January)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Risk is your companion

A happy love life, busy professional life, stable financial status& good health are the highlights of the week. Do not take risks in health-related issues.

Have a balanced personal and professional life this week. While your love life will be intact, the office tasks will be completed on time. Settle the financial issues within the family. You will also enjoy good health this week.

Capricorn Love Horoscope This Week

Be careful to not indulge in unpleasant discussions. While it is crucial you settle every dispute in no time, be careful to not let a third person make decisions in your relationship. Single Capricorn natives will be lucky to find a new love and embrace the relationship with happiness. You may come across the ex-flame by the middle of the week and will also settle the old disputes. However, ensure it does not affect your present love life or marital security.

Capricorn Career Horoscope This Week

No professional hiccup will be there and this also gives more opportunities to meet the target. Some Capricorns will be switching the job this week for a better package. Those who are keen to put down the paper can do it in the first half of the day and you can expect interview calls in a day or two. Be cordial with your coworkers this week as you will need their assistance in accomplishing the tasks. Businessmen can launch new ideas that are too experimental without any apprehension.

Capricorn Money Horoscope This Week

Consider settling all financial disputes this week. Some lucky Capricorns will inherit a part of the property. You may also win a legal dispute which will save money. There will be no major financial trouble and you can also expect a hike in the salary. Businessmen will receive funds to expand the trade to new territories.

Capricorn Health Horoscope This Week

Though your health will be generally good, those Capricorns with cardiac issues need to be careful. Seniors may develop respiratory issues and sleep-related problems will also be common. Pregnant females must avoid riding a two-wheeler. Be very particular about your diet. If the doctor has suggested you not eat certain food items, try to stay away from them and maintain the diet prescribed to you.

Capricorn Sign Attributes

Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic

Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious

Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious Symbol: Goat

Goat Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Bones & Skin

Bones & Skin Sign Ruler: Saturn

Saturn Lucky Day: Saturday

Saturday Lucky Color : Grey

: Grey Lucky Number : 4

: 4 Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON