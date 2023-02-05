Weekly Horoscope Capricorn, February 5-11, 2023: Some new discoveries

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Weekly Astrological Prediction says, the upcoming week will be fantastic and fruitful for Capricorns. Numerous new discoveries can be anticipated this week. You're probably going to make some moves to improve your professional standing and increase your satisfaction with your job. There's a chance that your financial situation and the areas connected may also improve, leading to wealth and prosperity. A respected elder may be able to mediate a property dispute and bring about a peaceful resolution. There's a chance that a pending domestic matter will need to be tackled head-on this week. Spending time away from home with loved ones, especially young children, can be very therapeutic. You'll probably have a great time this week because you'll make some new friends. The more methodical a Capricorn student is, the more successful they will have in school. Strong relationships with those you care about may become increasingly important. You value your friends immensely, especially so this week.

Capricorn Finance This Week

If you can avoid frivolous spending, you'll be able to put away a significant sum of money. In order to maintain financial stability, Capricorns must exercise close vigilance over all outgoing funds. Business owners may take their companies to new heights of success.

Capricorn Family This Week

The good news about a baby or marriage may brighten your week. Gaining new family members will be a long-term and rewarding experience. Having children who succeed and bring honours into the family will be the greatest joy this week.

Capricorn Career This Week

On the professional front, your self-assurance and expertise would serve you well. This week, some of you might be promoted to a job you really want. Soon, you could get financially rewarded for going above and beyond to assist a coworker at work.

Capricorn Health This Week

There should be no major health problems this week, but you should still be careful. Taking care of your health should be a top priority for you. Some of you might like to try out a brand-new fitness class in town.

Capricorn Love Life This Week

If Capricorn is too rigid in their thinking, it could cause a rift in their romantic relationship. Those who are just getting to know a potential partner should exercise extreme caution. Don't put all your eggs in one basket.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: White

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

