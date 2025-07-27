Weekly Horoscope Capricorn, July 27-August 2, 2025:
Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 21)
Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, you love risks as they are opportunities
Do not let the lover get upset this week. Utilize the professional potential to meet the expectations at the workplace. Both health and wealth will be good.
Take the initiative to resolve love-related issues. Handle professional challenges with confidence. Make smart financial decisions and enjoy good health.
Capricorn Love Horoscope This Week
Put in the effort to keep the liver happy. There will be minor ruckus due to egos and the easy way to settle it is to spend more time together. Some long-distance love affairs may not get the expected results and this can cause distress in life. You both need to have communication to resolve this crisis. Single natives will be keen to propose this week and the second part of the week is the suitable period.
Capricorn Career Horoscope This Week
Your commitment will work out this week and there will be new opportunities to prove the mettle. Some tasks demand travelling while those who are in senior roles require more coordination with the management for crucial project-related decisions. Refresh your knowledge as this will be in demand while attending job interviews. You may be a victim of office politics. Do not let the morale go down and instead prove your potential with performance. Students waiting for admission to foreign universities will get positive news.
Capricorn Money Horoscope This Week
Handle financial affairs with care and also ensure you save for the rainy day. You may receive pending dues and also may be able to repay a bank loan. You will also become a part of the financial arguments within the family and it is good to maintain a distance to save the relationships. This week is productive in terms of business and the returns will help you buy a new house or a vehicle.
Capricorn Health Horoscope This Week
No major ailment will impact the routine life. If the doctor has suggested you not eat certain food items, try to stay away from them and maintain the diet prescribed to you. Oral health may also disturb you by the middle of the week. Seniors may have respiratory issues and it is wise to avoid dusty areas. Those who are traveling should also carry a medical kit.
Capricorn Sign Attributes
- Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic
- Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious
- Symbol: Goat
- Element: Earth
- Body Part: Bones & Skin
- Sign Ruler: Saturn
- Lucky Day: Saturday
- Lucky Color: Grey
- Lucky Number: 4
- Lucky Stone: Amethyst
Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
- Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
- Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
- Less compatibility: Aries, Libra
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com
E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com
Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)
