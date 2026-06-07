Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Weekly Horoscope Capricorn, June 8–14, 2026: A relationship you value may become an even stronger source of support

    Capricorn Weekly Horoscope: Steady growth, emotional comfort, and encouraging progress may replace recent worries this week.

    Published on: Jun 07, 2026 5:38 AM IST
    Edited by Soumi Pyne
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 21)

    Weekly horoscope prediction says, this week may remind you that temporary challenges do not define your future. If you have been feeling emotionally or financially stretched, signs of progress may begin to restore your confidence. Something you have been patiently nurturing, whether a relationship, project, business, or personal goal, could show encouraging growth. Practical solutions may become easier to find, especially when you focus on what is working rather than what is missing. Support may be closer than you realise.

    Capricorn Horoscope (Freepik)
    Capricorn Horoscope (Freepik)

    Love Horoscope Weekly

    Love may feel warm, supportive, and reassuring this week. Emotional security grows through consistent effort and genuine care. For single individuals, someone dependable and emotionally mature may stand out from the crowd.

    Those in relationships may enjoy a deeper sense of closeness and appreciation. This is a positive period for strengthening bonds and expressing affection more openly.

    Career Horoscope Weekly

    Your hard work may begin producing visible results. A project, business venture, or long-term goal that has required patience could show encouraging signs of progress. Rather than rushing ahead, continue building steadily. Consistency and practical decisions may help create lasting success and greater professional confidence.

    Money Horoscope Weekly

    This may be one of the more promising weeks for financial growth and stability. Investments, career goals, or money plans you have been nurturing could begin moving in the right direction. While progress may still be gradual, the overall trend looks positive. Focus on long-term security rather than short-term worries.

    Health Horoscope Weekly

    Stress levels may ease as you recognise that not every challenge requires immediate solutions. Emotional wellbeing improves when you allow yourself to accept support from others. Proper rest, balanced routines, and a calmer outlook may help restore both physical and mental energy.

    Advice for the week

    Trust the progress taking place behind the scenes, even if results are still unfolding.

    (Inputs from Kishori Sud)

    recommendedIcon
    Read today’s Horoscope daily predictions along with the Festival Calendar 2026, powerful angel numbers,and the meaning of Sagittarius, Leo, Virgo all other zodiac signs
    Home/Astrology/Horoscope/Weekly Horoscope Capricorn, June 8–14, 2026: A Relationship You Value May Become An Even Stronger Source Of Support

    Choose sun sign to read horoscope

    Aries HoroscopeAries
    Taurus HoroscopeTaurus
    Gemini HoroscopeGemini
    Cancer HoroscopeCancer
    Leo HoroscopeLeo
    Virgo HoroscopeVirgo
    Libra HoroscopeLibra
    Scorpio HoroscopeScorpio
    Sagittarius HoroscopeSagittarius
    Capricorn HoroscopeCapricorn
    Aquarius HoroscopeAquarius
    Pisces HoroscopePisces
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    • shineLogo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes