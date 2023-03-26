Weekly Horoscope Capricorn, March 26- April 1, 2023 predicts love

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21) Weekly astrological prediction says, this week is a great time for Capricorn natives' professional lives, as they are expected to experience positive developments in their careers. You may receive appraisal, promotion or even a job change that brings in more job satisfaction and financial stability. On the financial front, your wealth is expected to grow with wise investment decisions, and your bank balance is expected to stay positive. However, family life may be a bit stressful, with some health issues among parents or a visiting relative that needs your attention. Romance may bring in some disappointment, as unrequited love or conflict may arise. Despite these challenges, your health and academic life remain fairly good. Property and travel are expected to be excellent, with opportunities to renovate the house completely. Consider focusing on stress management, exercise and nutrition to keep yourself healthy. Weekly Horoscope Leo, March 25- April 1, 2023: This week is a great time for Capricorn natives' professional lives, as they are expected to experience positive developments in their careers.

Also Read Horoscope Today, March 26, 2023

Capricorn Finance This Week

Keep an eye on your monetary affairs and your bank balance, and consider checking your locker for any cash or cheques. You may also want to think about investing or even landing some money. Stay mindful of your spending and make smart financial decisions.

Capricorn Family This Week

Be ready for family gatherings or picnics. You may also have to guide the young ones or attend to a visiting relative. Parents' health may also be a concern, so make sure to check in on them. Family conflicts may arise but work towards resolving them.

Capricorn Career This Week

This week is a great time for Capricorn natives' careers. Expect positive outcomes in job changes, appraisal and even promotions. Your workload will be manageable, and you may even receive transfer opportunities. Stay focused and put in your best efforts to reap the benefits.

Capricorn Health This Week

Consider visiting the gym, practising yoga or getting some exercise. Focus on good nutrition and stress management. Consult a wellness expert if necessary. Make your health a priority this week.

Capricorn Love Life This Week

You may face unrequited love or trust issues in your relationship. If you're single, online dating may not yield positive results. Consider working on your feelings and improving your emotional well-being. Avoid false promises in love life.

Also Read Love Horoscope Today, March 26, 2023

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Metallic

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON