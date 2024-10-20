Weekly Horoscope Capricorn, October 20-26, 2024 predicts tremors in the family
Read Capricorn weekly horoscope for October 20-26, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Look for smart options to invest money and health is also good.
Capricorn – (22nd December to 19th January)
Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, always be a torchbearer of success
Keep troubles out of the love affair and ensure you meet the aspirations of the partner. Look for smart options to invest money and health is also good.
Settle the disputes with the lover and avoid delving into the unpleasant past. Ensure you deliver the best results in the office. No major monetary issue will disturb you. Health is also good this week.
Capricorn Love Horoscope This Week
Do not hurt the emotions of your lover. Whenever you feel a gap in the relationship, talk openly with the spouse and douse the fire before it goes out of control. Expect the support of parents in the love affair. Those who had a breakup in the recent past will fall into a relationship once again, mostly in the second half of the week. Married females may see minor tremors in the family life and it is wise to settle them through open communication.
Capricorn Career Horoscope This Week
While attending crucial meetings at work, have a plan B ready. This will also impress the clients and seniors. Students moving to foreign universities need to update the details and wait for the university calls. You should be careful to avoid office politics and also ensure all assigned tasks are handled diligently. Your business will see long-term profits. Job seekers may have good news to share before the week comes to an end.
Capricorn Money Horoscope This Week
Look for more options to augment the wealth. There are opportunities to gain prosperity. All you need to have is a proper plan. The guidance of a financial expert can be of great help. Some Capricorns will receive good returns from previous investments. You may receive pending dues and also may be able to repay a bank loan. The business will succeed in raising funds for future expansions. You should be careful while making online payments to strangers this week.
Capricorn Health Horoscope This Week
Ensure your health is in good shape. Keep control of your emotions as this would reduce mental stress. Some Capricorns will complain about dental issues which will need medical attention. Those who have sleep-related problems should go for natural remedies including yoga and meditation.
Capricorn Sign Attributes
- Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic
- Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious
- Symbol: Goat
- Element: Earth
- Body Part: Bones & Skin
- Sign Ruler: Saturn
- Lucky Day: Saturday
- Lucky Color: Grey
- Lucky Number: 4
- Lucky Stone: Amethyst
Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
- Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
- Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
- Less compatibility: Aries, Libra
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com
Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)
Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Choose sun sign to read horoscope