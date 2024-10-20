Weekly Horoscope Capricorn, October 20-26, 2024 predicts tremors in the family

Capricorn – (22nd December to 19th January) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, always be a torchbearer of success Keep troubles out of the love affair and ensure you meet the aspirations of the partner. Look for smart options to invest money and health is also good. Aquarius Weekly Horoscope Today, October 20-26, 2024: No major monetary issue will disturb you.

Settle the disputes with the lover and avoid delving into the unpleasant past. Ensure you deliver the best results in the office. No major monetary issue will disturb you. Health is also good this week.

Capricorn Love Horoscope This Week

Do not hurt the emotions of your lover. Whenever you feel a gap in the relationship, talk openly with the spouse and douse the fire before it goes out of control. Expect the support of parents in the love affair. Those who had a breakup in the recent past will fall into a relationship once again, mostly in the second half of the week. Married females may see minor tremors in the family life and it is wise to settle them through open communication.

Capricorn Career Horoscope This Week

While attending crucial meetings at work, have a plan B ready. This will also impress the clients and seniors. Students moving to foreign universities need to update the details and wait for the university calls. You should be careful to avoid office politics and also ensure all assigned tasks are handled diligently. Your business will see long-term profits. Job seekers may have good news to share before the week comes to an end.

Capricorn Money Horoscope This Week

Look for more options to augment the wealth. There are opportunities to gain prosperity. All you need to have is a proper plan. The guidance of a financial expert can be of great help. Some Capricorns will receive good returns from previous investments. You may receive pending dues and also may be able to repay a bank loan. The business will succeed in raising funds for future expansions. You should be careful while making online payments to strangers this week.

Capricorn Health Horoscope This Week

Ensure your health is in good shape. Keep control of your emotions as this would reduce mental stress. Some Capricorns will complain about dental issues which will need medical attention. Those who have sleep-related problems should go for natural remedies including yoga and meditation.

Capricorn Sign Attributes

Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic

Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious

Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious Symbol: Goat

Goat Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Bones & Skin

Bones & Skin Sign Ruler: Saturn

Saturn Lucky Day: Saturday

Saturday Lucky Color : Grey

: Grey Lucky Number : 4

: 4 Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

