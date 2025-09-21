Weekly Horoscope Capricorn, September 21-27, 2025: Celebrate your small victories

Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 21) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, steady Steps Lead to Rewarding Practical Achievements This week you will feel steady focus on work, home, and relationships. Make patient choices, speak honestly, accept gentle help, and plan clearly with steps. Capricorn Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.(Freepik)

Capricorn will find steady progress this week through careful planning, clear communication, and small disciplined actions. Family matters improve, colleagues notice effort, and opportunities for modest growth appear. Stay respectful, follow routines, and avoid rushing choices to keep momentum, and build trust and remain humble this week.

Capricorn Love Horoscope This Week

This week your love life moves gently forward. If you are in a relationship, spend quiet time talking about small plans, duties, and feelings. Show patience when partners worry and offer practical support. Single Capricorns may meet someone through work or family who shares similar values. Be honest about what you want, listen with respect, and avoid harsh words. Small acts of kindness will deepen trust and warmth between you two and celebrate small victories.

Capricorn Career Horoscope This Week

At work, steady effort brings visible results. Prioritize tasks that need accuracy and finish small projects first. Your managers will notice consistent work and reliable follow-through. If asked to lead, accept with calm confidence and set clear steps for the team. Avoid office gossip and keep communication simple. Use spare time to learn a useful skill or review plans.

Capricorn Money Horoscope This Week

Money matters stay steady if you plan simply. Track small expenses, avoid impulsive purchases, and set aside a little for savings each time you earn. If a bill surprises you, speak calmly with the person or service and arrange a fair plan. Consider delaying large purchases until you have clearer numbers. Extra income may come from careful side work or selling things you no longer use. Be practical and patient and ask wise counsel early.

Capricorn Health Horoscope This Week

Your health is stable if you keep simple habits. Walk daily, rest well, and eat regular meals that follow your cultural choices. Practice light breathing or gentle stretching to reduce stress and improve sleep. Avoid heavy work late at night and limit long screen hours before bed. If you feel tired, take short breaks during the day and speak to a trusted family member about any discomfort. Small consistent care helps a lot with patience.

﻿Capricorn Sign Attributes

Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic

Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious

Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious Symbol: Goat

Goat Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Bones & Skin

Bones & Skin Sign Ruler: Saturn

Saturn Lucky Day: Saturday

Saturday Lucky Color : Grey

: Grey Lucky Number : 4

: 4 Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

