Aries Ganesha says for Aries, this week will bring an impact on social group and life goals. This week you will become active in some social groups that try to bring positive change in society. Apart from this, you can take some initiative for the welfare of society with the help of any of your friends or close ones. This week you will pay full attention to expanding your network. You will meet some new people whose interests match yours. Along with this, you will also increase your social circle. At work, you will be able to find solutions to every problem you have through new and creative ideas. This will make you more popular in your office. During this time, you may also meet some people in connection with work who may be very important for your career growth. You may also get some new opportunities for financial stability. There are also signs of good bonuses or increments this week. You may also see positive growth in your financial situation. Talking about business, there is a good possibility of business expansion this week. Your personal life will also be excellent. You will experience affection. Those who are single may find their love in an old friend. You will spend some time with each other before getting serious in the relationship. Married people can also think about expanding their family during this period. Intimacy between couples will be good. Physical and mental health will be excellent, and energy levels will also be very high. Weekly Horoscope: Check Astrological prediction from 18th to 24th March

Ganesha says this week, your confidence and charm will help you expand your professional network. At work, if you are assigned new responsibilities, you will adapt to them with the help of your confidence and strength. Due to your commitment and dedication, you will make a better place in the eyes of your boss and seniors at work. He may see you as a more responsible person and may even assign you some big projects in the times to come. Enemies will not be able to harm you in the office. You will have a good reputation among your colleagues. In business, you may make a big profit, and a big client may come to you. You will enjoy a relaxing time on the weekend. Talking about personal life, everything will be stable and normal. No signs of any major changes this week. Intimacy between couples will also be less than normal. You can also have a good time with your mother this week. If you live away from your home, you can also go to your parents' house. Physical and mental health will remain strong and energy level will also be high.

Ganesha says people of the Gemini zodiac sign will get full support of their luck this week. You will notice changes in your beliefs and your relationships. This week you will meet some influential people, who will help in enhancing your career. Such people will understand your abilities and skills. This week is also going to be very favorable for those students who want to be admitted to higher education or are preparing for any competitive exam. Students associated with the fields of history, science, technology, and psychology can also expect some good news. This week is good for learning more about yourself and discovering new things. You will have a desire to know the true meaning of life and to know more about other religions and cultures. At work, enemies or competitors may spread a rumor or make a false accusation against you. You will need to be a little careful while dealing with them. Avoid getting involved in any debate or controversy. Get support from your colleagues. Talking about personal life, you can have an important discussion with your partner regarding emotional support during this period. You can also talk about new emotional and physical dimensions in the relationship. Unmarried people can meet someone special during their short trip this weekend. Apart from this, intimacy between couples will be normal this week. Physical and mental health will be good and energy levels will also be average.

Ganesha says for Cancer people, this week will be very important to bring changes within themselves. During this time, you will be involved in your family issues and you will also see the impact on your investments. This week, your emotions will be at their peak and you will behave in a very secretive manner. This will be the time when you will desire real change within yourself. You'll want to get rid of everything that makes you feel out of control. You will be in dire need of your self-confidence at this time because you may face some challenges that will reveal many new things. Talking about the office, your seniors and your boss will be against your viewpoint. It may be difficult for you to work on any project together with them. It is important that you keep your ego down and do not get into any kind of argument or controversy. In your personal life, your relations with your in-laws will not be very good. You are advised to resolve this separation with your in-laws as soon as possible. Apart from this, there will be less intimacy between couples this week. Your mental and physical health may suffer a bit and you may experience problems like headaches. The energy level will be lower than normal.

Ganesha says Leo people will need to pay more attention to their relationships this week. This week, you will have a desire to share your new and inner thoughts. You will share your thoughts with some people who think like you. You will want to know life from another person's perspective and will be prepared to maintain balance internally. At work, you will see a positive change in your personality. Your leadership skills and commitment at work will inspire your colleagues. You will become a star employee in the eyes of your seniors. Your opponents may try to damage your reputation and cause worry for you. Although you will overcome them with your intelligence, it will take a lot of your energy. In business, you will not be able to connect properly with your partner. You will not be able to share your business strategy and future goals with them. Your business may also be affected due to these internal conflicts. Talking about personal life, married life will not go very well. There may be misunderstandings and egoistic feelings between couples which will increase the communication gap. In such a situation, you need to remain polite. During this period the closeness between couples may decrease. Your mental and physical health will be normal. Energy level may also be good.

Ganesha says for Virgo, this week will bring growth in their career and a change in their work schedule. This week you will become very assertive in your dealings with all people. You will emerge as a leader and you will experience a lot of enthusiasm and energy in life. You may get recognition for your past work and create an optimistic atmosphere in the office. You will be able to overcome all types of obstacles and hurdles at work. You just need to avoid being stubborn. This week is also good for acquiring a new skill. This can make you better than your competitors. There may be changes in your schedule and your daily routine due to your new position and new responsibilities. You need to pay more attention to your health and follow a good diet. This week you may look for opportunities to serve others, demonstrating your generosity. You will not be able to give much time to your relationship and your life partner. However, this will not create any major problems. Intimacy between couples will be normal. Physical and mental health will be better than average.

Ganesha says for Libra, this week will bring a great personal life and opportunities to indulge in a new hobby. This week, you will sit back, have fun, and look at everything with an open heart. You can also plan to meet an old friend and have a good time. You may benefit in your career with the help of your friend. This week you can adopt a new hobby and enjoy it. You can indulge in some adventurous sport or recreational activity with your friends or your partner. At work, your seniors will be impressed by your creative and easy-going approach to difficult problems. They will praise you a lot and will also fully support you. During this period your enemies and competitors will not be able to harm you. Every attempt they make to create obstacles in your path will be in vain. This week will be for relaxation rather than focusing more on work. Talking about your personal life, you will need to adopt a little creative approach in your romantic life. You will be able to learn new things in your relationship. You will also have a good time with the children. Intimacy between couples will be very good. Mental and physical health will also improve. Your energy level will also be very high.

Ganesha says for Scorpio, this week will bring personal growth and time with family. This week, you can take some time for personal development. You will notice what changes have taken place in your outlook and your professional and personal life in the last few months. Along with this, how has your behavior been affected during this period? You will try to know yourself better. This week you will have a desire to bring changes in your home environment and standard of living. You may think of decorating your home or buying some luxury items. You may discuss purchasing a new property as an investment with your family. Apart from this, you can also talk about your family issues and family politics. At work, you will see growth in your career. You will get good results from your efforts and hard work. The office environment will be very positive and all negativity will end. This week you will get good profits and excellent growth in business also. Talking about your personal life, despite having a busy routine, you will have a good relationship with your partner. Single people can meet someone new with the help of their siblings. Intimacy between couples will be normal. Physical and mental health will be fine and energy level will also be good.

Ganesha says for Sagittarius, this week will bring more work and good communication skills. This week you can focus on improving your conversation skills. Students can spend a good time in their studies without any hassle. You will get excellent results in the weekly tests, mock tests, and competitive exams to be held this week. This week is going to be great for students associated with law and marketing. At work, you may get a task that may demand a little more time and effort than usual. You will be able to get some good deals and accomplish all the targets with the help of your communication skills this week. Everyone in the office will be inspired by your confident and charming words. They will be impressed by your strategies and diplomacy. In your personal life, you will have a great time with your life partner or your lover. Your relationship can take a beautiful turn during this time. There are also indications of a short trip this week. This journey can be with your life partner or lover. Intimacy between couples will be more than usual. Your relationship with your siblings may be affected. Your mental and physical health will be excellent and your energy level will also be high.

Ganesha says for Capricorns, this week will bring changes in finance and marital life. This week you can have a serious discussion with your investment banker or CA about your finances and know what to do to get better returns on investment. You will get good returns this week from investments made in the past and you will also be able to book profits. There are also indications that you will be a little stingy and try to limit yourself to a strict budget. Your focus will be on increasing your financial stability and finding alternative sources of income. At work, bosses and seniors will be supportive of you, but will also be a little suspicious about your work process and ideas. You will need to control your speech at work and not be stubborn and arrogant about your viewpoint. People associated with business will experience good profits and a good pace of business this week, especially those associated with family business. In your personal life, you may face some problems in your married life due to angry behavior and uncontrolled speech. You need to behave politely and deal with every issue calmly. Always speak thoughtfully while talking to your spouse or your relationship partner. During this time, intimacy between couples will be less.

Ganesha says for Aquarius, this week will bring changes in personality and new adventures in life. This week everyone can pay attention to your personality and style. You will have a good time to express your needs and show your leadership abilities. You will become more independent than before. Your entire focus will be on showing the world your unique style and personal strength. With confidence, you will be able to accomplish your life goals. In the office, everyone's attention will be on you and you will emerge as a leader. You may also be assigned leadership related tasks. If you have been waiting for a promotion for a long time, then there are good signs of promotion during this time. Whatever you do or want to do, everything will be done well without any stress. In your personal life, you will need to pay more attention to things. You should try to raise problems and solve them through positive conversations. Single people are advised not to start any new relationships during this period. Intimacy between couples will be a little less this week. Mental and physical health will remain strong.

Ganesha says for Pisces, this week may bring unnecessary expenses and changes in personal relationships. This week you will need a lot of time to be aware of yourself and know yourself mentally. Only after this you will be able to change yourself and improve your personal and professional life. Apart from this, you will deal with all the negative things in your life and transform them into positive ones with the help of astrology and spirituality. At work, there are no signs of anything major happening this week. Your enemies will not be able to harm your work and respect. There is also a good possibility of getting some opportunity from abroad. Although it may take some time. If you are stuck in any legal matter then this week is going to be favorable for you. Apart from this, your wasteful expenditure may increase during this period. Therefore, you need to pay attention to your expenses otherwise it can affect your savings. In personal life, you will not get marital happiness this week. You will not be able to express your feelings and communicate with your partner with an open mind this week. You will need to spend time in solitude. This will be good for both your marriage and relationship. Intimacy between couples will be less than normal. Mental and physical health will be fine. There will be fluctuations in energy levels.

