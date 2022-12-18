Weekly Horoscope: Check Astrological prediction from 19th to 25th December 2022

Aries Ganesha says this week there will be desired progress in the increase in wealth and grains. If you are planning to visit and roam somewhere. So the movement of the stars will continue to give auspicious and positive results. If you are associated with the world of sports and films, there will be a period of continuous progress. Health will be more pleasant and excellent than before. But you will need to proceed with extreme caution in the respective areas. Otherwise, the level of trouble may increase. On the other hand, the movement of stars in the middle of the week will give auspicious and positive results. Due to this, you will be successful in solving financial matters. There will be some tension in love relations. But there will be good news in the middle of the week. There will be a rush in the last days of this week. But the era of mining, production, sales and road construction, and equipment affordability will continue. That's why don't weaken your understanding.

Taurus Ganesha says some good news will be received from the child side this week. In such a situation, the campaign to educate and advance them will be fruitful. If you are going to appear in competitive exams, you will be successful. However, you will need to be proactive in making the personnel and business knowledge of good quality. Moments of love will come between the relatives. So don't let the efforts weaken. There will be chances for remarkable progress in the fields of livelihood. If you are ready to invest capital, the movement of stars will give pleasant and excellent results. That's why there will be a need to continue the effort with full promptness. However, this week you will be interested in breaking old performance records in the field of sports and films. In the last days of this week, there can be diseases and pain in health. Therefore, along with the necessary treatment, there will also be a need to take precautions in the concerned areas.

Gemini Ganesha says this week, there will be a period of continuous progress in gathering the means of physical happiness. If you are engaged in enhancing the quality of your work and business. So for this, you will need to work with full commitment. So don't let the efforts weaken. Because the tough competition in the respective fields will pose a tough challenge. That's why don't weaken your understanding. Health will be better than before. But there will be a need to create activism at your level. That's why don't weaken your understanding. So it will be good. By the way, in the middle of this week, there will be happiness from the children's side. There will be moments of love for each other in love relationships. That's why don't let your thinking and understanding get weak. In the last days of this week, there will be a rush in court cases.

Cancer Ganesha says this week the movement of stars will give precious things in life. As a result, your physical radiance will increase. There will be a time of happiness and contentment among the relatives. Due to this the body and mind will be happy. Moments of love will come between the relatives. If you are engaged in increasing your status in social and political life. So there will be a period of continuous progress. So don't let the efforts weaken. There will be moments of love between brother and sister. But due to planetary transits, there may be tension in relationships in the middle of this week. On the other hand, along with your own health, the health of your loved ones will also be somewhat weak. Due to this, some will be upset. So do not weaken the efforts. So it will be good. Because the challenge will be to develop habits to be happy and healthy. Although there will be happiness from the son-daughter side. There will be a period of desired progress in earning money and accumulating wealth.

Leo Ganesha says this week's stars will be pleasant in terms of collecting money and grains. If you want to travel and travel somewhere. So, the movement of the stars will continue to give the gift of success. So do not weaken the efforts. So it will be good. If you are a businessman or a manufacturer of vehicles and spare parts and are engaged in preparing military and security-related equipment. So there will be a need to pay special attention to its quality. If you are looking to invest capital. So from the first part of this week itself, an auspicious and positive atmosphere will prevail. There can be some tension in love relationships. Health will be a bit loose. Therefore, pay full attention to food and drink. So it will be good. But again in the second part of the week, the movement of stars will give auspicious and positive results. So don't weaken the efforts, it will be good. In the last days of this week, the process of finalizing the work and business will be fruitful.

Virgo Ganesha says this week's stars will be pleasant in terms of handling the work related to studies and teaching and improving personnel and business skills. Due to this, there will be a gift of success at every step. That is, be difficult. The process of preparing subjects and enhancing linguistic knowledge will continue to be fruitful. So don't weaken your understanding. So it will be good, there the lack of coordination between the relatives will continue to end. So do not weaken the efforts. There will be moments of laughter and happiness in the courtyard of married life. But in the middle part of this week, the movement of stars will create difficulties in the areas of livelihood including health. But in the last days of the week, the movement of stars will again give auspicious and positive results. Due to this your body and mind will be happy. It is very possible, during this time the intention to give final shape to any religious and charitable works will be successful.

Libra Ganesha says this week's stars are looking difficult but will be pleasant in terms of capital investment and handling related foreign and far-flung works. So do not weaken the efforts. So it will be good. However, you will need to keep the necessary documents handy. Due to this the body and mind will be happy. Therefore, there will be a need to make efforts with full promptness. If you want to go somewhere for travel and migration. So there will be a period of desired progress. But in the middle of the week, health will be pleasant again. As a result, there will be a period of desired progress in removing diseases and pains. Therefore, do not hesitate to continue the efforts. In the last days of this week, there will be great success in raising money and immovable property again. But the increasing hustle and bustle of life can have adverse effects on health. But will be able to pierce your goals.

Scorpio Ganesha says this week, the process of increasing the mathematics, science, and desired linguistic knowledge, which seems very difficult, will be fruitful. Due to this your stature will continue to rise high in the related fields. On the other hand, efforts to get a big role in the fields of music, security, and the film industry will be fruitful. That is, this week's movement of stars will give you a special position in the areas of your prestige and career. In love relations, there will be moments of love between the partner. Due to this the body and mind will be happy. There will be a period of continuous success in the economic sectors. So do not weaken the efforts. However, in the middle of the week, there will be opportunities to move forward rapidly in the areas of work and business. Therefore, do not hesitate to continue the efforts. During this, you will not be able to take care of your health. In such a situation, diseases and pains will remain troubling. But again on the last days of the week, the movement of stars will give auspicious and positive results.

Sagittarius Ganesha says rfforts to save the heritage will be successful this week. If you are the head of the ruling party and are engaged in taking decisions of political and social importance to the end. So there will be desired growth opportunities. Because from the beginning of this week, the transit of the Sun will give you auspicious and positive results. On the other hand, there will be moments of love between the partner in love relations. There is a possibility of profit from somewhere. But in the middle of the week, due to some challenges in the respective areas, you will be troubled. At the same time, the level of economic expenditure will remain increased. During this time, along with personal health, some pain may arise in the health of relatives. So be careful. But in the last days of the week, the movement of the stars will again give auspicious and positive results.

Capricorn Ganesha says this week the stars will be giving pleasant opportunities for services in the respective private and government sector undertakings. Due to this the body and mind will be happy. At the same time, special objectives related to livelihood will be fulfilled. This week's stars will be pleasant and brilliant in terms of health. Therefore, continue attachment to a restrained routine. Some diseases and pains in health will remain troubling. By the way, in the middle of this week, there will be a breeze of sweetness in love relationships. The gardens of married life will continue to grow. If you are preparing for civil services or going for an interview somewhere, then this week's stars will give you the gift of pleasant results. So keep up the efforts. But in the last days of the week, some pain may arise in health. There will be chances of expenditure in the same money matters. So be patient and intelligent. So it will be good. That is, most of the positive results will be there this week.

Aquarius Ganesha says this week, the stars will continue to enhance their status in social and political life. In such a situation, your acquaintance with the concerned people will continue to increase. Therefore, do not hesitate to continue the efforts. So it will be good. If you are engaged in doing any religious and charitable works, then this week will continue to bring success. At the same time, there will be moments of love between brothers and sisters in the family. Due to this the body and mind will be happy. If you are preparing for matrimonial and auspicious works, then there will be an auspicious and positive atmosphere. On the other hand, in the middle of the week, your responsibility will be increased in the services of the related private and government sectors. Most likely, you may be nominated for additional responsibilities by the concerned department. Due to this your salary package can be increased further in the coming time. There will be moments of love in love relationships. So keep up the efforts.

Pisces Ganesha says there will be a period of continuous success in completing works related to underground construction and mining, production, and sales. However, at times the opponents may conspire to create a tug and implicate you in legal matters. In such a situation, there will be a need to move forward with responsibility and caution. But in terms of health, there will not be much better results this week. In such a situation, your problems will increase. Therefore, do not hesitate to continue the efforts. In the middle of this week, due to the increasing coordination between wife and children, harmony will remain in household life. At the same time, there will be chances of desired progress in completing the works of religion and charity. But in love relationships, the partner can sometimes get angry with you. In such a situation, the period of interesting things will be weak. But in the last days of this week, there will be chances of promotion in the areas of work and business. And you will get your remuneration.

