Weekly Horoscope Gemini, 22-28 January 2023: Financial tips

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Weekly Astrological Predictions says, gemini natives may feel relief from chronic pain this week; thus, they can enthusiastically welcome the new week. They will be free of their problems and able to live a normal, healthy life. Don't succumb to the temptation to get out of the market because of fear. The state of your finances may continue to be stable. Your abilities will be put to the test in the business world. Being easily sidetracked can cause you to make mistakes at work and create other issues. Keep your wits about you and your actions grounded in reality; do not rely on anyone else. However, secure home life may provide the mental stability you need. This week, students may be tempted to engage in pointless pursuits. They should talk to teachers or mentors to get the advice they need. There's a chance that the booking hassle will arise at the last minute, forcing you to rethink your vacation plans. Some of you may take possession of the reserved property or house ahead of schedule.

Gemini Finance This Week

This week is a good one for Geminis because they can put into action some profitable financial plans that have been in the works for a while. An unexpected windfall could materialize, allowing you to finally pay off your debts and obligations.

Gemini Family This Week

For some, a happy home environment can relieve stress and boost feelings of contentment. Try to soften your tone when interacting with your kids. Encouragement and kindness will be well received.

Gemini Career This Week

You need to buckle down and focus on your work if you want to see progress in your career. Likewise, you can benefit from the wisdom of older people who are willing to share it with you. Finally, avoid dwelling on any negativity if you want to advance professionally. If you don't pay attention, you could get into a lot of trouble.

Gemini Health This Week

Maintaining a healthy weight and trim frame is easier if you eat at regular intervals. Some people will look into starting an exercise regimen. If you've been dealing with a health problem for a while, there's hope that it'll improve soon.

Gemini Love Life This Week

If you're a Gemini and you've been holding back on your love confession, you might just get your chance. New and exciting opportunities have opened up this week. Couples may seek their families' approval before taking any official steps to commit to one another.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Cream

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

